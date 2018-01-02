World
Casa Libertad / Colle-Croce

Casa Libertad / Colle-Croce
Casa Libertad / Colle-Croce, © Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

  • Structure

    Daniel Gordano

  • Constructor

    Daniel Antonucci

  • Collaborators

    Christian Páez López, Lucas Bruno, Franco Zanotti, Mauricio González, Marcos Garbín, Lubna Godoy.
    More Specs
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a plot of 10mts x 25mts in Vicente López, a residential neighborhood north of the city of Buenos Aires.

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

A low density area, mainly for single-family homes whose limits are determined by dividing walls or fences of leafy vegetation.

Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan

Two pure volumes solved with an integral metal structure, large stainless steel windows and glass with different degrees of transparency, opacity and reflection variates depending in the uses of the house.

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

The juxtaposition of these elements is articulated by a gallery that works as a natural semi-covered expansion of the ground floor and at the same time as a transition space between the entrance and the garden.

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

A ground floor one meter high compared to street level, a studio and a semi-buried bathroom make up the "stereotomic" basement of the house materialized entirely in reinforced concrete.

Render
Render

A blind volume contains the staircase that articulates the living-dining room with the kitchen, the gallery and the different levels of the house.

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

The upper floor with a clear "tectonic" expression and light appearance contributes with the idea of reducing the impact of the house on the garden and the immediate surroundings.

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
