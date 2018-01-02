Incisiones [3dF] Building / Matías Imbern + Marcelo Mirani

Save this picture! Courtesy of Matías Imbern, Marcelo Mirani

Architects Marcelo Mirani, Matías Imbern

Location 3 de Febrero 2756, S2000PFL Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina

Team Andrés Acosta, Manuel Bianchi, Julio Casaccia, Eduardo Dipré, Federico Iocco, Agustín Ramonda

Project Year 2017

Consultant Julio Mirani More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of Matías Imbern, Marcelo Mirani

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the First Perimeter Ring of the Downtown, characterized by strong building renovation. The plot, just like most of the urban fabric of the city, is marked by a historical width of 8.66m. However, it presents some unconventional features, the product of the addition of a second plot of a larger area in the centre of the block, which used to function as a "breathing space". This condition determines the project of a nontraditional building that can positively exploit the irregular geometry of the terrain. Accordingly, 3dF Building acquires the status of a mixed-use building [Store, Offices, Garages, Apartments, Amenities], seeking to maximize the use of the lot by balancing the covered surface with optimum lighting and ventilation requirements for each functional unit.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Matías Imbern, Marcelo Mirani

Save this picture! Courtesy of Matías Imbern, Marcelo Mirani

Strategically, the program is broken into two major groups, both with independent access, in accordance with the geometric logic of the plot. This division allows functional and structural independence (avoiding tedious load-transfers and/or programmatic subordination to incompatible structural solutions). The store (in direct contact with the road), offices (ground floor and first floor) and apartments (second through the sixth floor) are located on the front. On the back, in direct response to the growing demand in the area, 45 parking spaces are divided into 3 levels (with natural lighting and ventilation) and above them, 315m2 of amenities, recovering the initial condition of “breathing space” for the entire block.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Matías Imbern, Marcelo Mirani

The apartments also have different typologies: studio apartments, 1 and 2 bedrooms, emphasizing the condition of a mixed-use building for a community with different demands. The project is geometrically structured by considering the 4m-diameter ventilation space required for natural ventilation, using its tangents as a connecting line that links the two parts of the projects. Additionally, an incision is generated in the back of the building, separating the units and improving privacy, as well producing a natural light entrance to the hallways of each floor. Finally, the same operation is performed on the front, separating the balconies and endowing them with light from the East.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Matías Imbern, Marcelo Mirani

Save this picture! Third to Fifth Floor Plan