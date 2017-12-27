World
House in Higashi Ohwada / CASE-REAL

  • 19:00 - 27 December, 2017
House in Higashi Ohwada / CASE-REAL
House in Higashi Ohwada / CASE-REAL, © Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

© Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota + 23

  • Architects

    CASE-REAL

  • Location

    , Japan

  • Design

    Koichi Futatusmata, Yuki Onita

  • Area

    135.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Takumi Ota

  • Design Cooperation, Construction

    Tanaka building firm

  • Lighting Plan

    Tatsuki Nakamura(BRANCH lighting design)

  • Building Area

    91.3 m2

  • Site area

    562.5 m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. A wooden architecture plan situated at the bottom of a bamboo forest where a small river also flows. The site where the sound of the river can constantly be heard, was chosen by the client who is a photographer. Here, the volumes of the structures were placed along the river, creating a long two layer volume.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Plans
Plans
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Thus the sound of flowing water can be heard in all the rooms which also have a view facing the stream. This house also functions as the photographers studio. Here we have created a studio space on the 2nd floor, and the living space on the ground floor, and by connecting these two floors with a wellhole we aimed to gently link the atmosphere of these separate floors. In addition, by stretching the living room outwards to the stream as an outdoor wood deck, we aimed to take in the surrounding nature as much as possible. 

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Elevation
Elevation
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Cite: "House in Higashi Ohwada / CASE-REAL" 27 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886166/house-in-higashi-ohwada-case-real/> ISSN 0719-8884

