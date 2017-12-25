The Best Architecture of 2017

To our readers and fans,



As we approach the end of the year, we would once again like to thank you all for making 2017 our best year yet. With your continued support, we are now reaching more architects around the globe than ever, and inspiring them in the creation of better urban environments for all.



On behalf of the entire ArchDaily team, we are excited to share this collection of 2017's most visited projects, products, and articles. Together with our curated selection of the year's most relevant and noteworthy articles and events, these represent the best content created and shared by ArchDaily over the past 12 months.



Here's to a wonderful, architecture-filled 2018!