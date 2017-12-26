World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
Italian Architect Designs Folding House That Can Be Built in 6 Hours

Italian Architect Designs Folding House That Can Be Built in 6 Hours, © M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo
© M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo

An Italian architect is proposing a new model of housing that, unlike the traditional residences, does not consist of a settled building, but in a folding and transportable house. It can be assembled in just six hours with the help of three people.

M.A.Di. was designed by Renato Vidal, who guarantees his residences are built with safe and high-quality materials – including anti-seismic certificate (required in Italy). There are a few customizable models to choose from, and even the most basic comes equipped with toilets, furnished kitchen, and technical installations such as electrical and water systems. 

© M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo © M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo © M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo © M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo + 12

© M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo
© M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo

There is no limit to the number of modules that can be assembled, so it is possible to build houses of various sizes. To install it, you don't need a concrete base: it can be placed directly on the floor – as long as it is level. For those who want to fix their residence in a place for long periods, it is advisable to build the house on foundation stakes, made available by the same company.

© M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo
© M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo

The structures can be customized with solar panels, gray water treatment systems, and LED lighting. In standard production, the exterior walls are lined with wood veneers in the color chosen by the customer, but there are other types of finish, such as plaster, aluminum, natural fiber and marble fillets, for example. 

© M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo
© M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo
© M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo
© M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo

The smallest option for the folding residence is 26 square meters and costs about $USD 30,000, while the most expensive version is about 84 square meters and costs, on average, $USD 75,000. 

© M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo
© M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo
© M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo
© M.A.Di./Divulgação, via CicloVivo

For more information, visit the project website.

Via: CicloVivo.

