World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. ZAV Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Cheshm Cheran / ZAV Architects

Cheshm Cheran / ZAV Architects

  • 02:00 - 2 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cheshm Cheran / ZAV Architects
Save this picture!
Cheshm Cheran / ZAV Architects, © Parham Taghiof
© Parham Taghiof

© Parham Taghiof © Parham Taghiof © Soroosh Majidi © Soroosh Majidi + 60

  • Construction

    Khalil Farshbaf

  • Supervision

    Fateme Rezaie Fakhr –e- Astane

  • Structure

    Jalal-aldin Sajadian

  • Electrical and Mechanical

    Peyman Shafeeian

  • Graphic

    Yegane Ghezelloo

  • Client

    Khalil Farshbaf

  • Area

    2320 m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghiof
© Parham Taghiof

Text description provided by the architects. The site is vast. It is located down the Minoodasht hills and has a moderate downward slope. The design of the project is very much informed by simple questions: Is it possible to preserve and enhance the site’s natural character, while appropriating it as an inhabitable locale? Can we ignore the temptation of putting an architectural volume on this fascinating field and instead, focus on capturing its stunning views?

Save this picture!
© Soroosh Majidi
© Soroosh Majidi

The architectural volume is placed on a forgotten patch of land next to the rainwater reservoir and its positioning enables it to benefit from a panoramic view of the project’s greater context. To secure maximum connection with nature, the conventional circulation and spatial diagram for rural and sub-urban constructions is challenged.

Save this picture!
Isometric Diagram
Isometric Diagram

Circulation and social spaces of the house are combined and misplaced to be situated around the habitation units as an elevated open space called “the Platform or Joy Lounge”, which was the result of our endeavor to impose the minimum intervention on the farm land that appears as a duplicated and elevated piece of land. As such, each and every environmentally conditioned spatial pocket, or the habitation units, is endowed with independent access and view. Underneath, a continuous landscape is in full operation.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghiof
© Parham Taghiof
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghiof
© Parham Taghiof

The constructed landscape of the site, follows the natural contours and the initial geo-morphology of the land. As such, the landscape is a continuation of the farm and the hills, while the architecture, the elevated platform, operates as a viewing apparatus both for the natural and the constructed landscapes.

Save this picture!
© Soroosh Majidi
© Soroosh Majidi
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Iran
Cite: "Cheshm Cheran / ZAV Architects" 02 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885676/cheshm-cheran-zav-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »