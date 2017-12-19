World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Lair Reis
  6. 2015
  7. FIO House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis

FIO House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis

  • 05:00 - 19 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
FIO House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis
Save this picture!
FIO House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 33

  • Interiors Design

    Diana Radomysler

  • Team

    Carlos Costa, Eline Ostyn, Fernanda Neiva, Laura Guedes, Mariana Ruzante, Mariana Simas, Oswaldo Pessano

  • Landscape Designer

    Renata Tili

  • Structure Engineer

    Leão e Associados - João Rubens Leão

  • Construction Manager

    D Cortez Engenharia - Gustavo Cortez

  • Contractor

    Fairbanks & Pilnik
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural promenade in FIO House starts in the garden on the ground floor and develops through a sculptural ramp which arrives at a deck with its colourful armchairs and a ground fireplace. Pitangueiras break up the ground. Continuing along the external living space, next to it you can find the totally glassed-in living room, in a very protected and cosy environment with its ceiling in light wood. The same material builds the materiality of the facade. The lightness of the glass and the steel structure on the first floor are supported by the opaque foundation of the ground floor.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Section A and B
Section A and B
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

From the living room window one can see, from the top, the garden and the ramp; the architectural promenade. The windows of this room are at the same level as the treetops. The bedrooms are on the ground floor – in direct communication with the garden, with its organically-shaped swimming pool. The ascent ends in a garden at the height of the branches of the trees. This area has the ground fireplace, which is used for any outdoor meetings on colder days and also works as the extension of the living room.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The living room has complete visual permeability with the outside through sliding glass doors of 3.70 x 2.80m. The doors can be opened according to the climactic needs and a hand-rail – also in glass – gives security to the residents without creating any obstacle or interference in the internal/external relation. On this floor, the kitchen, a wash-room and the vertical circulation complete the program. On the floor of the bedrooms, there are wooden brises-Soleil that filter the external light, creating a sensation of climactic comfort even on the hotter days.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "FIO House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis" 19 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885593/fio-house-studio-mk27-marcio-kogan-plus-lara-reis/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »