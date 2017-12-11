World
  7. Loftwonen Strijp-S / architecten|en|en

Loftwonen Strijp-S / architecten|en|en

  • 02:00 - 11 December, 2017
Loftwonen Strijp-S / architecten|en|en
Text description provided by the architects. Loftwonen is a special form of urban residence. The idea of Loftwonen is based on high rooms and flexible floor plans. Block 61, which was designed by architecten|en|en, is part of an urban composition of three housing blocks that are constructed in a similar manner. The housing blocks are located along the railway as an extension of the well-known Klokgebouw. The three buildings are separated from the railway by means of an oblong parking garage, which parallels the railway embankment.

Strijp-S is characterized by bold industrial buildings. The architecture of the new housing blocks seamlessly complements this style. Façades constructed from red brickwork and prefabricated colored concrete in massive repetitive patterns create a robust architecture that matches its surroundings.

Sections
Sections
Cite: "Loftwonen Strijp-S / architecten|en|en " 11 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885144/loftwonen-strijp-s-architecten-en-en/> ISSN 0719-8884

