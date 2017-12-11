Loftwonen Strijp-S / architecten|en|en

+ 12

Architects architecten|en|en

Location Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Client SDK Vastgoed

Project Year 2017

Text description provided by the architects. Loftwonen is a special form of urban residence. The idea of Loftwonen is based on high rooms and flexible floor plans. Block 61, which was designed by architecten|en|en, is part of an urban composition of three housing blocks that are constructed in a similar manner. The housing blocks are located along the railway as an extension of the well-known Klokgebouw. The three buildings are separated from the railway by means of an oblong parking garage, which parallels the railway embankment.

Strijp-S is characterized by bold industrial buildings. The architecture of the new housing blocks seamlessly complements this style. Façades constructed from red brickwork and prefabricated colored concrete in massive repetitive patterns create a robust architecture that matches its surroundings.