Kai House / iday design

Kai House / iday design

  Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
Hải Dương, Vietnam
  Lead Architect:Khiem Vu Van
  Total Budget:26,443 USD
  City:Hải Dương
  Country:Vietnam
© Trieu Chien
Text description provided by the architects. Kai House is located in the new urban area of Hai Duong city, Vietnam. The whole 72 m2 area with two frontages at the fork of the road, the land and the frontage becomes an attractive "problem" for architects - owners. The owner is also the architect of the house. Green architecture is the direction of development that he and his associates are aiming at, optimizing the space, especially the flexibility of using and bringing garden, green trees into the living space. In other words, open space is the highest priority in the design process

© Trieu Chien
First Level Plan
© Trieu Chien
The house was built on the land 72 m2 but the first-floor area only 46 m2, the remaining land for the garden. The façade is distinct from the surrounding architecture, the house is characterized by individuality and personality. Trees are naturally introduced into the home as a cooling and greening solution. Spacious garden, separated from the house with the road, so the house kept the privacy and quiet.

© Trieu Chien
Section A
© Trieu Chien
Simple home furniture with a natural and rustic tile panel of unrefined brick, matching wood floor with gritty grey concrete ... Everything brings a different personality. Space is spacious by the design of the wide doorway to bright. The brick wall tiles together with the wood create a special effect in the dark, creating a charm for the facade as well as attracting attention in the area. With three floors, the house is a cosy place with full of space for relaxation, open space and welcoming.

© Trieu Chien
iday design
Office

WoodConcreteBrick

