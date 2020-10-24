Submit a Project Advertise
ISSN 0719-8884
Aranya Ideas Camp / Atelier TeamMinus

Aranya Ideas Camp / Atelier TeamMinus

© Lei Bu

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Educational Architecture
Qinhuangdao, China
  • Architects: Atelier TeamMinus
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lei Bu
  • Architect In Charge:Li Zhang
  • Design Team:Li Zhang, Guanglu Dou, Hao Wang, Xue Bai, Zishen Wen, Cong Li, Zihao Pan
  • Interior Designers:Li Zhang, Guanglu Dou, Zishen Wen, Yingxiu Lu
  • Owner:Qinhuangdao Tian-Xing-Jiu-Zhou Tourism Development, Ltd.
  • Owner Representative:Yin Ma
  • Operator:Idea Camp Development Centre
  • Operator Representative:Wei Zhao
  • Contractor:Changli County Constructions & Decorations, Ltd.
  • Contractor Representative:Yuxiang Liu
  • Engineering:THUADI
  • Structure Engineers:Mingzhu Wang, Xiaohong He
  • Electronic Engineers:Jinsong Huang, Wen Gu
  • Hvac Engineers:Peng Guo, Laiquan Gao
  • Landscape:BJF (Beijing) International Landscape Architecture, Ltd. / Atelier TeamMinus
  • Landscape Designers:Hang Kou,Ran Tao, Guanglu Dou
  • Lighting:Atelier Zhang Xin
  • Lighting Designers:Xin Zhang, Xiaowei Han, Bentian Niu, Bo Tang
  • City:Qinhuangdao
  • Country:China
© Lei Bu
© Lei Bu

Text description provided by the architects. The building is built for Qixing Education, a successful Chinese company that offers summer and winter school programs for children and the youth. Their pedagogy is to take the Chinese children, mostly products of the one-child policy, out to a temporary community of their own, and get close to nature while learning various skills in culture, craft, and socialization.

© Lei Bu
© Lei Bu

The building sits amid a strip of sand dunes, which runs along the middle of a seaside weekend housing development inside the Aranya complex. A continuous, spiral ramp that starts from one side of the sand dunes, circles around two courtyards, reaching its highest point before landing down to the ground on the other side of the dunes.

© Lei Bu
© Lei Bu
© Lei Bu
© Lei Bu

Of the two courtyards, the outer one is designed to be kept open and used for collective activities; the inner one is framed by the classrooms on the ground floor and the dorms on the first floor, which is used for private activities. 

Masterplan
Masterplan

Along with its entire length, the ramp helps to form a series of spaces both above and beneath it. In the lower part, the ramp forms a temporary spectators' stand in the outer courtyard，covering an outdoor cafe area with large openings in the walls framing views to the dunes and the playgrounds.

Elevations
Elevations
© Lei Bu
© Lei Bu

In the middle part, the top of the ramp provides panoramic views of the sea and the distant plains; below the ramp, there are flat spaces for children’s games. In the ending part, the ramp takes a quick descend to the playgrounds below. When there is no summer/winter school activity, the ramp is open to the local residents.

© Lei Bu
© Lei Bu

The different heights expand and slopes of the activity spaces are to encourage the youth to move their bodies more creatively.

© Lei Bu
© Lei Bu

Originally published on December 01, 2017.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Aranya,Qinhuangdao, Hebei, China

Atelier TeamMinus
Office

Cite: "Aranya Ideas Camp / Atelier TeamMinus" 24 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884609/aranya-ideas-camp-atelier-teamminus> ISSN 0719-8884

