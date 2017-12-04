Spice Up Your Floorplans With Color, Style, and Spunk

A post shared by Floorplan Man (@floorplan_man) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:31am PST

We have all seen a floor plan before. They are typically black-and-white, and maybe some room labels, and an occasional furniture piece or two. This has been the norm for just about as long as anyone can remember, perhaps it's time to switch things up.

Filled with color, style, and spunk, Instagram account, floorplan_man isn’t your average architecture account—his feed highlights the architecture world’s most unique and creative approaches to floor plan drawings. Scrolling through his feed is like scrolling through the Pinterest page of the artsy-ist person you knew back in architecture school—it is flooded with inspiration to upgrade your generic, boring black-and-white floor plan.

So, next time that “draw floor plan” is on your to-do list, why not try spicing things up with a new perspective or pop of color? Head to floorplan_man's Instagram to catch a burst of inspiration and create something that is not only a floor plan but also a masterpiece.

