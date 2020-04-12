World
Entrepinos Housing / Taller Hector Barroso

Entrepinos Housing / Taller Hector Barroso

© Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner + 29

Valle de Bravo, Mexico
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of the forest in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, five houses are dispersed in the land surrounded by mountains.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Sketch
Sketch
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Each house (five with the same typology) consists of 6 volumes positioned in such a way that they generates a central patio. The patio, in addition to views, gives silence and privacy. These volumes are closed to the north being this the access to the houses opening with great voids to the south through the views of the garden and the forest, taking full advantage of natural light.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Ground Floor Plan - Unit
Ground Floor Plan - Unit
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

On the ground floor, the living room, dining room, kitchen and one of the bedrooms extend their limits to the outside to join the terraces, patios and the garden. Upstairs, three bedrooms frame their views of the magnificent pines.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
First Floor Plan - Unit
First Floor Plan - Unit
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The materials are from the region: brick, wood and earth. The earth is from the site, the one that was dug to bury the foundations was refused as finished on all the walls. Thus, architecture emerges from the place.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Originally published on November 23, 2017.

Taller Hector Barroso
#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Entrepinos Housing / Taller Hector Barroso" [Entrepinos / Taller Hector Barroso] 12 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884430/entrepinos-housing-taller-hector-barroso/> ISSN 0719-8884

© Rory Gardiner

Entrepinos，悄悄生长的五座乡土建筑 / Taller Hector Barroso

