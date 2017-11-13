CEMEX Announces International Winners In Their 2017 Building Awards

The CEMEX Building Award recognizes the best projects in Mexico and the rest of the world that use concrete in a creative and innovative way, with a focus on sustainability and social welfare. This year, the award received 70 entries in the 5 categories and 4 special awards of its International Edition.

Germany, Columbia, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, the United States of America, France, Guatemala, Haiti, Latvia, Nicaragua, Panama, Poland, Puerto Rico, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, and of course, Mexico were the countries that participated in the Awards. The ceremony was held on November 9th in Mexico City.

The winners were:

International Edition Winners by Category

Residential Housing

Concretus House / Singular Estudio

Alicante, Spain

Acolhúas House / SPRB Arquitectos

Guadalajara, Mexico

Casa C17 / Balmor Pereira + XXStudio

Villa del Rosario, Colombia

Affordable Housing

Norte Club / Luis Ardila + Jesús Moreno

Bucaramanga, Colombia

Building

Torre Reforma / LBR + A

Mexico City

San José School Preschool Building / Taller de Arquitectura de Bogotá

Cajica, Colombia

Vitrolles Médiathèque / Jean-Pierre Lott Architecte

Vitrolles, France

Collective Space

Archeopark Pavlov / Radko Kvet, Pavel Pijacek, Architektonicka kancelar

Pavlov, Czech Republic

Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA

Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca, Mexico

Park "Intercambiador Vial Av. Quebrada Seca- Carrera 15" / Javier Vera

Bucaramanga, Colombia

Infrastructure

Tunnel under the Vistula River

Gdansk, Poland

Chucás Hydroelectric Dam Project

Atenas, Costa Rica

Tuxpan Port Terminal

Tuxpan, Mexico

Special Awards

Social Value

Vitrolles Médiathèque / Jean-Pierre Lott Architecte

Vitrolles, France

Sustainable Building

Golden 1 Center / AECOM + Mark Dziewulski

Sacramento, California, USA

Construction Innovation

Oaxaca Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos

Santa Lucía del Camino, Oaxaca, Mexico

Accessibility

Torre Reforma / LBR + A

Mexico City

During the ceremony, the Arquitecto Marcelo Zambrano Scholarship was awarded to Paola López, who will study a Masters in Landscape Architecture in the Universidad Politécnica de Catalunya, in Barcelona, Spain. Also present was Tania Osorio, to whom the Scholarship's Council decided to grant special support for her Masters in History, Theory and Society of Architecture in Berkeley, University of California.

The event came to an end after announcing the recipient of the Lorenzo H. Zambrano Award, which pays homage to an outstanding professional in the fields of architecture and construction, whose work and passion have left a mark in history. The winner of the award was Mexican architect and landscaper Mario Schjetnan Garduño, for his trajectory in the field of architecture through the creation of public spaces with a sense of sustainability, social responsibility and environmental responsibility.