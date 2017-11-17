Boardwalk Cabin Compound / DYNIA ARCHITECTS

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. Located near the foot of the Teton Mountains, the site and scale of the intended architectural program influenced the placement of buildings within the compound. With mountains rising to the northwest and a stream cutting through the southeast corner of the lot, the placement of the main house and guest cabin define a courtyard, which is visually enclosed by the prominence of the mountains beyond.

At a more intimate scale, the garden walls of the main and guest cabin, articulated with spaced wood slats and a pattern of horizontal windows that include glass along the floor, define a south lawn for family activity. The wall treatment and the varied placement of windows also create a unique natural light pattern within the house.

A board formed the concrete wall, extending into the landscape marks the entrance and defines the circulation through the main house leading to the guest cabin. Public spaces open off this axis toward views to the mountains. Secondary spaces branch off to the north and south forming the private wing of the main house and the guest cabin. With design regulations of the subdivision restricting the gabled roof forms, the structural trusses are shaped to lift the ceiling planes toward the light and the views of the landscape.

An exterior boardwalk extends west, past a spa, to a contemplative sitting area between a wetland and a stand of aspen trees. The use of boardwalks on the property mimics the pedestrian walkways around Jackson’s town square – a classic western feature. Its pier-like extension into the landscape is inspired by the owner’s beach house on Fire Island, NY.