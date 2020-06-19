Voltaire / SABO project

+ 38

Lead Architects: Alexandre Delaunay

Graphic Design: Yuki Nakajima

Structural Engineer: DIC Ingénierie

Contractor: SMR Concept+

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located in a 1920’s industrial building of Paris’ 11th arrondissement. The initial space of square proportions is stripped down to raw concrete. The sole addition of a central island is enough to define a variety of spaces, entrance, main living space, dressing, horizontal and vertical circulations, without the need for any wall or partition.

The rough ceiling runs continuously throughout the apartment while a looping circulation establishes a subtle gradation between the main space and the more private areas. The island cladding consists of 40 aluminum sheets that are custom punched, folded, anodised and mounted on a metal structure. The manipulation of perforated shutters provides the potential for many light and privacy scenarios.



Originally published on November 11, 2017