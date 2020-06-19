Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  5. Voltaire / SABO project

Voltaire / SABO project

Voltaire / SABO project
© Alexandre Delaunay © Alexandre Delaunay © Alexandre Delaunay © Alexandre Delaunay + 38

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Apartment Interiors
Paris, France
  • Lead Architects: Alexandre Delaunay
  • Graphic Design: Yuki Nakajima
  • Structural Engineer: DIC Ingénierie
  • Contractor: SMR Concept+
Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located in a 1920’s industrial building of Paris’ 11th arrondissement. The initial space of square proportions is stripped down to raw concrete. The sole addition of a central island is enough to define a variety of spaces, entrance, main living space, dressing, horizontal and vertical circulations, without the need for any wall or partition.

Lower Level Plan
Lower Level Plan
Upper Level Plan
Upper Level Plan
The rough ceiling runs continuously throughout the apartment while a looping circulation establishes a subtle gradation between the main space and the more private areas. The island cladding consists of 40 aluminum sheets that are custom punched, folded, anodised and mounted on a metal structure. The manipulation of perforated shutters provides the potential for many light and privacy scenarios.

Originally published on November 11, 2017

Project location

Address: 11th arrondissement of Paris, 75011 Paris, France

SABO project
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors France
Cite: "Voltaire / SABO project" 19 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883329/voltaire-sabo-project/> ISSN 0719-8884

