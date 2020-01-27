World
Son La Ceremony Dome / VTN Architects

Son La Ceremony Dome / VTN Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Worship
Vietnam
  • Architects: VTN Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1000.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki
  • Architect In Charge: Vo Trong Nghia
  • Design Team: Nguyen Duc Trung
  • Client: Tien Doan Trading Co.ltd
  • Bamboo Construction: VTN Architects (Vo Trong Nghia Architects)
Text description provided by the architects. The Son La Ceremony Dome project is located in Son La city, Vietnam, an ethnic highlands area. The site is surrounded by mountains and dense vegetation near the city center. As a part of the hospital complex designed by VTN architects; Son La Restaurant (2013) and a ceremonial hall (2015), this building is designed to create a new amenity space for adaption of increasing guests beside the ceremonial hall.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Because bamboo is a familiar material for the local ethnic culture and easy to collect, Son La Restaurant, the first project of the complex applied bamboo for the main structure. The restaurant recognized to the local people widely and become a symbol of the city. This project applied bamboo to make five dome structures aiming to create another qualified space in the city. The skyline created by different height of domes was taken the inspiration from surrounding mountain line, this particular landscape and harmonized with the scenery.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The 15.6 meters height largest dome (283 sqm) is designed for a cafe space. Two 12.5meters height domes (227 sqm each) and two 10.5 meters height domes (164 sqm each) will be used as foyer and lounge for the ceremonial halls to welcome the guests. These spaces are multipurpose space for the local society to cerebrate an outdoor event such as parties and ceremonies also.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The pure bamboo structure is inspired by a traditional bamboo basket. The domes have double layered structure with a roof made of thatch. A skylight on the top of each dome allows natural lighting and natural ventilation.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Roof Plan
Roof Plan
Section
Section
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

These domes are designed in a wooded landscape with a peaceful atmosphere. The trees will rise above the domes and will create a nice and shady environment in the next few years. A waterfall and a stream between the ceremonial halls and the domes create sound which provide a relax atmosphere. The landscape is connected with a rose garden, designed as the eye stop of the main approach to the community hall.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Originally published on November 08, 2017

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Son La, Vietnam

Religious Architecture Worship Vietnam
