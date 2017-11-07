World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. “Potemkin Villages” Expose a World of Architectural Fakery

“Potemkin Villages” Expose a World of Architectural Fakery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
“Potemkin Villages” Expose a World of Architectural Fakery
Save this picture!
“Potemkin Villages” Expose a World of Architectural Fakery, Sweden, Carson City. Image © Gregor Sailer
Sweden, Carson City. Image © Gregor Sailer

According to Russian legend, "Potemkin Villages"—entirely fake urban conurbations made to appear real—can be traced to it's namesake, Field Marshall Aleksandrovich Potemkin. In 1787, this soldier faced an unusual request: Catherine the Great demanded the construction of swathes of artificial settlements along her route to the Crimea in order to disguise, or veil, the run-down face of the region.

In a new book, photographer Gregor Sailer documents versions of Potemkin Villages from around the world. From faithful replicas of European cities in China to vehicle test cities in Scandinavia, grand political gestures to combat training centers, Sailer’s images lend us access to "the world of fakes, copies, and stage sets."

Germany, Schnöggersburg. Image © Gregor Sailer Germany, Schnöggersburg. Image © Gregor Sailer Russia, Ufa & Suzdal. Image © Gregor Sailer USA, Junction City. Image © Gregor Sailer + 12

Save this picture!
China, Thames Town. Image © Gregor Sailer
China, Thames Town. Image © Gregor Sailer
Save this picture!
China, Thames Town. Image © Gregor Sailer
China, Thames Town. Image © Gregor Sailer
Save this picture!
Russia, Ufa & Suzdal. Image © Gregor Sailer
Russia, Ufa & Suzdal. Image © Gregor Sailer
Save this picture!
France, Beauséjour. Image © Gregor Sailer
France, Beauséjour. Image © Gregor Sailer
Save this picture!
France, Complexe de Tir en Zone Urbaine. Image © Gregor Sailer
France, Complexe de Tir en Zone Urbaine. Image © Gregor Sailer
Save this picture!
France, Complexe de Tir en Zone Urbaine. Image © Gregor Sailer
France, Complexe de Tir en Zone Urbaine. Image © Gregor Sailer
Save this picture!
Germany, Schnöggersburg. Image © Gregor Sailer
Germany, Schnöggersburg. Image © Gregor Sailer
Save this picture!
Germany, Schnöggersburg. Image © Gregor Sailer
Germany, Schnöggersburg. Image © Gregor Sailer
Save this picture!
USA, Junction City. Image © Gregor Sailer
USA, Junction City. Image © Gregor Sailer
Save this picture!
USA, Junction City. Image © Gregor Sailer
USA, Junction City. Image © Gregor Sailer
Save this picture!
USA, Tiefort City. Image © Gregor Sailer
USA, Tiefort City. Image © Gregor Sailer

The Potemkin Village
Buy from
amazon.com

This book is also available from the publisher, Kehrer.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "“Potemkin Villages” Expose a World of Architectural Fakery" 07 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882833/these-potemkin-villages-display-a-world-of-architectural-fakery/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »