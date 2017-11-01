World
  InsideOut School / Andrea Tabocchini & Francesca Vittorini

InsideOut School / Andrea Tabocchini & Francesca Vittorini

  02:00 - 1 November, 2017
InsideOut School / Andrea Tabocchini & Francesca Vittorini
InsideOut School / Andrea Tabocchini & Francesca Vittorini, © Andrea Tabocchini
© Andrea Tabocchini

© Andrea Tabocchini © Andrea Tabocchini © Beatriz Villapecellin © Austin Wyeth

  • Workshop Leaders

    Andrea Tabocchini, Francesca Vittorini & Lori Zillante (Italy)

  • Workshop Participants

    Adrian Aranda (Cuba), Ali Abidi (Tunisia), Alessia Bernini (Italy), Anastasia Nechalioti (Greece), Aryan Vanaki (Iran), Austin Wyeth (USA), Beatriz Villapecellin (Spain), Caterina Rogani (Italy), Elliot Rawlinson (UK), Emma Barrett (Australia), Jaakko Torvinen (Finland), Katharina Kohlroser (Austria), Laura Conti (Italy), Luis Rubio (Colombia), Marco Pappalardo (Italy), Margherità Memè (Italy), Miia Suomela (Finland), Nadia Avezzano (Italy), Nikolaos Nikolis (Greece), Paulius Kliucininkas (Lithuania), Pin Chih Liao (Taiwan), Po-Min Kung (Taiwan), Riccardo Guerri (Italy), Richard Migisha (Uganda), Sara Signori (Italy), Shih-Kai Lin (Taiwan), Simone Argentesi (Italy), Sofia Toni (Italy), Tarindu Baggya Millawage (Italy | Sri Lanka), Timothy Kölle (Germany), Urszula Bajcer (Polland)

  • Local Workers

    Abass Moahmmed, Abubakar Moahmmed, Afirifah Kwame, Anor Kwaku, Anthony Gbadagao, Anthony Visa, Edward Ampomah, Edward Boadu Twum, Eric Agyeman, Johnson Yeboah, Nimo Collins (Ghana)
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Andrea Tabocchini
© Andrea Tabocchini

Text description provided by the architects. InsideOut is a school prototype built in Yeboahkrom, a rural village in Ghana where the wind had destroyed the only school in the area. This non-profit project, designed by Andrea Tabocchini & Francesca Vittorini, won several international awards and was constructed in 60 days with just 12 000 euro, together with the local population and volunteers from 20 different countries.

Since no electricity was available it was built by hand, crafting materials available on site (earth, wood, and vegetation), moving by hand 58 000 kg of soil and planing 3km of wood with 2 hand planers.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The lack of resources and the site limitations become the opportunity to propose a sustainable design that merges architecture and landscape: the staggered walls of the classrooms are built by compacting the local earth, a light wood structure lifts the roof up, allowing zenithal light into the building, and generates a natural ventilation of the spaces, while the vegetation of the garden becomes the continuation of the porches, increasing the shaded spaces to study outdoor.

© Andrea Tabocchini
© Andrea Tabocchini

The result is a work that blurs the boundary between inside and outside, offering an alternative to standard introverted classrooms and proposing an affordable and easily replicable design that values the local know-how and pushes its limits.

© Beatriz Villapecellin
© Beatriz Villapecellin
Section
Section
© Andrea Tabocchini
© Andrea Tabocchini
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Ghana
Cite: "InsideOut School / Andrea Tabocchini & Francesca Vittorini" 01 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882665/insideout-school-andrea-tabocchini-and-francesca-vittorini/>

