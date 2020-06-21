Slide Block / Kichi Architectural Design

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. The second floor volume protrudes, it seems to float in the air. Because it is a very simple facade, pedestrians can not imagine inside.

The living room and dining room on the first floor are a space without walls. You can look at the courtyard surrounded by high walls when you are in the first floor room. Also, you can enjoy a meal casually in the spacious terrace with a roof along the dining room.

Considering the future when the first floor was renovated to a shop, there are 4 bedrooms with bathroom on the 2nd floor. It is a complete private space.



Originally published on November 01, 2017