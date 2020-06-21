Submit a Project Advertise
World
Slide Block / Kichi Architectural Design

Slide Block / Kichi Architectural Design

© Ippei Shinzawa

  Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Tsukuba, Japan
  • Architects: Kichi Architectural Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ippei Shinzawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: YKK AP, DAINICHI GIKEN KOGYO, FUJIKAWA KENZAI KOGYO, LANDEX COAT (DAINICHI GIKEN KOGYO CO., LTD.)
© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

Text description provided by the architects. The second floor volume protrudes, it seems to float in the air. Because it is a very simple facade, pedestrians can not imagine inside.

© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

The living room and dining room on the first floor are a space without walls. You can look at the courtyard surrounded by high walls when you are in the first floor room. Also, you can enjoy a meal casually in the spacious terrace with a roof along the dining room.

© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

Considering the future when the first floor was renovated to a shop, there are 4 bedrooms with bathroom on the 2nd floor. It is a complete private space.

Originally published on November 01, 2017

© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

Project gallery

About this office
Kichi Architectural Design
Office

© Ippei Shinzawa

