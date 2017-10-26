World
  Collector's Nook / mf+arquitetos

Collector's Nook / mf+arquitetos

  • 09:00 - 26 October, 2017
Collector's Nook / mf+arquitetos
Collector's Nook / mf+arquitetos, © Felipe Araujo
  • Architects

    mf+arquitetos

  • Location

    Franca, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Filipi Oliveira

  • Authors

    Filipi Oliveira, Mariana Oliveira, Lucas Gonçalves

  • Area

    130.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Felipe Araujo
Text description provided by the architects. The refuge is characterized by simple features, purity of forms, integration with nature and use of natural materials with a color palette of earthy tones, the touch of fabrics, the heat of the wood, the nobility of the marble, the rusticity of the stone and the concrete are mixed with the essential: living, living, coming and going, exploring, knowing, traveling, receiving and appreciating.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
The character, who goes in search of moments, eternalizes memories through art, photography, and design that tells a story.

