Collector's Nook / mf+arquitetos

+ 31

Architects mf+arquitetos

Location Franca, Brazil

Architect in Charge Filipi Oliveira

Authors Filipi Oliveira, Mariana Oliveira, Lucas Gonçalves

Area 130.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Felipe Araujo

Construction Villa Romana

Landscaping Monica Costa More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The refuge is characterized by simple features, purity of forms, integration with nature and use of natural materials with a color palette of earthy tones, the touch of fabrics, the heat of the wood, the nobility of the marble, the rusticity of the stone and the concrete are mixed with the essential: living, living, coming and going, exploring, knowing, traveling, receiving and appreciating.

The character, who goes in search of moments, eternalizes memories through art, photography, and design that tells a story.