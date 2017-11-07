World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. France
  5. Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
  6. 2016
  7. VEOLIA Headquarters / Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

VEOLIA Headquarters / Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

  • 15:00 - 7 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
VEOLIA Headquarters / Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Save this picture!
VEOLIA Headquarters / Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes, Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

Yard Hall. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes Lunch Area. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes View From Darse. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes Facade West Twist. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes + 33

  • Architects

    Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

  • Location

    30 Rue Madeleine Vionnet, 93300 Aubervilliers, France

  • Project Team Leaders

    Dietmar Feichtinger, Matthieu Miclot

  • Area

    46746.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Team

    Alessandro Capello, Paolo Carignano, Karolina Kania, Erika Naccari, Cristina Giordani, Giulia Borghi, Beona Camarero, Déborah Blaise, Louise Deguine, Irene Roca Moracia, Gerhard Pfeiler, Fatima Abel Couceiro, Laura Enshaie

  • Competition Team

    Mathieu Miclot, Claire Bodenez, Déborah Blaise, Laura Ulloa, Barbara Feichtinger-Felber, Camille Crépin, Guillaume Buton, Elisabet Lara, Gerardo Rosenzweig, Franciso Castellanos, Ricardo Lovelace, Fatima Abel Couceiro

  • Contractor

    DFA | Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes, commissioned architect

  • Construction site

    Mathieu Miclot, Alessandro Capello, Erika Naccari, Etienne Barré

  • Engineers

    INGEROP, Structure, CVC, Synthèse; ARCORA, Facades; ETAMINE, Environnement ; ARCOBA, Electricité, Ascenceurs, GTB; PEUTZ & ASSOCIES, Acoustique; BERIM, Plomberie, Restauration, VRD; ARTELIA, CEA, coordination de la MOE

  • Other planners

    VOGT LANDSCAPE, Paysagiste; ON, Conception lumiere; VULCANEO, Securite incendie, Accessibilite

  • Contractors

    VINCI Construction/BATEG + CBC

  • Client

    SCI 68 Victor Hugo

  • Cost

    €121 million excl. tax
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Main Entry. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Main Entry. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

Text description provided by the architects. The dynamics and future urban density of the district, as well as the orientation of the site, the vastness of the sky and the proximity to the water are the prerequisites for the implementation of the project. The aim is to create a modern working environment that gives this special place a strong identity, in particular by linking architecture and landscape. The project participates in the development of this new district and dialogues with the important surrounding buildings, the shopping center and the Heaquarter of Icade which are also structured around the channel Darse.

Save this picture!
Facade West Twist. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Facade West Twist. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

With eight levels of superstructure and three of infrastructure, the project does not exceed the limits of the plot. Towards Avenue Victor Hugo, the project presents a strong urban façade which participates actively in the urban development and serves at the same time as an acoustic barrier. In the East, the volume opens towards the water, revealing its interior spaces. The withdrawals in the higher levels correspond on the one hand to urban regulation, but also to the desire of bringing more sun and natural light into the building.

Save this picture!
Street View Hall. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Street View Hall. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Lunch Area. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Lunch Area. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

The project is based on a strong relationship between building and garden. The garden develops on three levels and offers different atmospheres. The three outdoor areas are inspired by natural environment, yet they are part of a precious landscaping design concept that offers refreshing green islands. The garden in the courtyard serves as a background for the visual continuity with the channel and guarantees a visual depth. The building is accessible through three halls. The forecourts of these halls are the only withdrawal of the project in terms of orientation; they are surrounded by a fence and closed outside office hours.

Save this picture!
View From Darse. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
View From Darse. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

Legible materiality. The construction remains uncovered as it is “what makes the architecture”. This means that the columns are registered as structural elements without any major technical tricks. The materials - natural wood, exposed concrete, anodized aluminium - are emploid in exactly the same way; they are immediately “legible” and convey a certain relaxed quality.

Save this picture!
Main Hall. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Main Hall. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
Stairway. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Stairway. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

The offices have roomhigh glazing, great view and ventilation sash. The details - flush junctions, integrated skirting boards, and shadow joints - ensure durable elegance.

Save this picture!
Yard Hall. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Yard Hall. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings France
Cite: "VEOLIA Headquarters / Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes" 07 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882296/veolia-headquarters-dietmar-feichtinger-architectes/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »