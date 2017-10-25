World
  7. T House / KIENTRUC O

T House / KIENTRUC O

  • 00:00 - 25 October, 2017
T House / KIENTRUC O
T House / KIENTRUC O, © Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 27

  • Architects

    KIENTRUC O

  • Location

    District 3, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

  • Principal Architect

    Đàm Vũ

  • Design Team

    An-Ni Lê, Tài Nguyễn, Phương Đoàn, Duy Tăng, Nhung Hồ, Giang Lê

  • Area

    161.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. We were commissioned to design and renovate an old house in a small alley that branch off from Pham Ngoc Thach St, historically known as Duy Tan. The 161m2 house was finished in 2017.

Section
Section

Our focus when shaping this space is to create an environment that provoke emotional interactions with the architecture. It is expressed in a continuous reel of functional relationship between spaces that are stringed together from inside the house to the alley and back. This is a kind of architectural newness that set us apart from our typical design method.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The concept embodied the free and limitless character of space resulting in a humble and provocative sense of spatial purposes hinting toward the center of architecture being the subtle personal connection between the occupants, planters, furniture, and the garden.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

We believe this shift in our design thinking will provide opportunities to refresh the residents’ perception toward their living experience that encompass the overlapping relationship among the interior, the envelope, the garden, the alley, and the neighbors.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
