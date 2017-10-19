26 Firms Shortlisted to Provide Designs for US Diplomatic Buildings

Save this picture! View of Beirut overlooking Bernard Khoury Architects' B 018 . Image © Bernard Khoury Architects

The Department of State’s Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO), whose mission is to provide safe, secure and functional facilities that represent the U.S. Government in U.S. foreign policy objectives, has shortlisted twenty-six design firms for the Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Worldwide Design Services solicitation. The IDIQ provides comprehensive Architecture/Engineering (A/E) services for both new construction and modernization projects at U.S. diplomatic facilities worldwide.

OBO received 136 submissions for this IDIQ solicitation. The selected firms presented portfolios demonstrating exemplary past performance, experience and capabilities of their Lead Designer(s), and a well-defined approach to the challenge of public architecture including a commitment to sustainability and integrated design.

The shortlisted firms are:

In Stage 2, the shortlisted firms will assemble their technical team; submit detailed information regarding their past performance, team management, and quality control plans; and interview with OBO.

Courtesy of the U.S. Department of State.