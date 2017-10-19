26 Firms Shortlisted to Provide Designs for US Diplomatic Buildings

The Department of State’s Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO), whose mission is to provide safe, secure and functional facilities that represent the U.S. Government in U.S. foreign policy objectives, has shortlisted twenty-six design firms for the Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Worldwide Design Services solicitation. The IDIQ provides comprehensive Architecture/Engineering (A/E) services for both new construction and modernization projects at U.S. diplomatic facilities worldwide.
OBO received 136 submissions for this IDIQ solicitation. The selected firms presented portfolios demonstrating exemplary past performance, experience and capabilities of their Lead Designer(s), and a well-defined approach to the challenge of public architecture including a commitment to sustainability and integrated design.
The shortlisted firms are:
- 1100 Architect
- Allied Works Architecture
- Ann Beha Architects
- Beyer Blinder Belle Architects
- Brooks + Scarpa Architects
- Clark Nexsen
- Diller Scofidio + Renfro
- Ennead Architects
- EYP, Inc.
- Gensler/Black & Veatch
- HOK International
- KieranTimberlake
- Krueck & Sexton Architects
- Lake Flato Architects
- Machado and Silvetti Associates, Inc.
- Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects
- Mark Cavagnero Associates
- Marlon Blackwell Architects
- Miller Hull Partnership
- Moore Ruble Yudell
- Morphosis Architects
- Richard + Bauer Architecture
- Robert A.M. Stern Architects
- SHoP Architects
- Studio MA, Inc.
- ZGF Architects
In Stage 2, the shortlisted firms will assemble their technical team; submit detailed information regarding their past performance, team management, and quality control plans; and interview with OBO.
