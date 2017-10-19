JCândido Building / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura

+ 45

Architects Oficina Conceito Arquitetura

Location Rua Zamenhoff, 116 - São João, Porto Alegre - RS, 90550-090, Brazil

Design Team Massilon Kopper, Rafael Kopper, Anna Falkenberg Muller, Maurício Ambrosi Rissinger, Daniel Dagort Billig, Guilherme Nogueira, Tiago Scherer

Area 1742.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Rodolpho Reis

Construction MKS Empreendimentos

From the architect. The JCândido Building is situated at Zamenhoff Street, a peaceful street and predominant residential in the capital of south of Brazil. The project began to show up in 2015, 20 months before to be absolutely given to the residents.

The program was created from the front land limitations. A really small dimension, of just 13,5 meters, considering that the idea was a construction with retreat sideways. That would allow openings all over the lateral façade, impacting considerably the cross-ventilations and natural light gains in the units.

The type plan is composed of two units and a vertical circulation between them. Also, on the last floor, there are two duplex with penthouse, which complete the proposed program of 10 units. A front garden, with no grid protection, is kind of a gift to the city. By the way, as soon as you get in front of the building or walking on the street, you run into a graphite art which was developed by Paxart. On the ground floor, there is the main entrance and some parking lots at the back of the ground, and a parking underground enough space providing greater comfort.

The common areas are an important transition zone from the urban chaos to our sweet home. To respect and prize these places, we decided to create a sensorial identity treatment present on the façade, all common areas, garage and at the apartments access circulation as well. So, the intimate energy and cosiness arise from natural materiality, warm colors and artistic intervention. Creating this energy, the intention is make the residents feel at home as soon they get in the garage, not only inside the apartment. The proximity of the apartaments next to the street offer a sense of secure and an enjoyable ambience for who walk on this street.

A flexible apartment layout for was the solution for the diversity of residents. That allowed to decide how many bedrooms they would like, from one to three. On the back façade, next to the bedroom there is a balcony to get a better solar incidence on the east side. Also, the same balcony on the frontal façade makes the connection with the living room and outside area. In the afternoon, the high incidence is protected by a sliding panel’s as brise soleil. Looking for an identity with the Jerivá preserved in the frontal garden, was establish that this brise system should be a natural color like jeriva’s elements. In addition, to the daily handling and maintenance future we decided on aluminum with electrostatic painting woody pattern, which will ensure the aesthetic of the façade for many centuries. Actually, an easy maintenance was the main point talking about the materials definition.

Greater durability, impacts resistance and storms guided us to choose to use in the common area polished granite, porcelain tile and glass mosaic and on the façade perforated plate, ceramic pellets and aluminum.