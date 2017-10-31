World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Agustín Lozada
  6. 2017
  7. Catalinas Houses / Agustín Lozada

Catalinas Houses / Agustín Lozada

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Catalinas Houses / Agustín Lozada
Save this picture!
Catalinas Houses / Agustín Lozada, © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte + 36

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

“Casas Catalinas” are family homes located in Rio Ceballos, along the Córdoba mountain range and away from the city. They set up in 5000 square-foot lands.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The project seeks to provide home solutions to middle class young families that have access to social loans provided by the state. These 1185 square-foot houses have a limited budget and the main guidelines have to do with lively rooms, austere and detail less design, reducing construction costs.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Since the neighborhood is highly populated, the idea was to pull the private areas back where there is less contact with the public. Inner spaces relate with the outside through glass, patios and galleries. Throughout the houses, a sense of permeability can be felt. 

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Plan 1
Plan 1
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Taking into account the present way of living, construction materials chosen were low-maintenance. At the same time, each element remains visible, as a way of lowering costs. Foundation, walls and joists are also lively elements in each house, along with cement bricks, that are left stucco-less.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Section House 1 / 2-2
Section House 1 / 2-2
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "Catalinas Houses / Agustín Lozada" [Casas Catalinas / Agustín Lozada] 31 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881700/catalinas-houses-agustin-lozada/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »