Barão Geraldo Residence / Vasco Lopes Arquitetura

Architects Vasco Lopes Arquitetura

Location Barao Geraldo, Brazil

Collaborator Architect Tatiana Martins

Lightning Paul Avolese

Construction Eng. Santo

Woodwork marcenaria Laurel

Area 250.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Maira Acayaba

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Renovation of a one floor house implanted on a square flat terrain in an urban lot. The main intervention was to integrate the social area with an open kitchen, a dining room and a living room, all in sequence.

Wooden frames with large glass panels allow the integration with the external garden with minimum visual interference. A wall made by hollow concrete elements and the decorative floor titles displays triangular and diagonal forms. The reference to raw materials, with the use of concrete, rustic wood, and apparent pipes and beams create a simple and comfortable atmosphere.

The concrete slabs that composes the flaps of the house protect its frames and provide shade for the interior areas. In another block are situated the office and a porch with barbecue pit, constituting the external ambiance that faces the swimming pool area, located four steps bellow.