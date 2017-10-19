Architecture Guide to Montevideo: 15 Sites That Every Architect Should Visit

Save this picture! via Flickr User: Marcelo Campi Licensed Under CC BY-SA 2.0

There are a number of reasons to visit the architecture of Montevideo: the coastal city is the result of a complex interaction of historical factors that provided multiple trends and architectural styles, currently coexisting at par. Its streets and buildings tell the story of its past.

The city´s architectural sites are easily found walking around Ciudad Vieja (Old Town) or in the renowned Rambla. Below is a list of 15 sites that every architect should know of and visit.

01. Salvo Palace/ Mario Palanti

Address: Avenida 18 de Julio y Plaza Independencia

02. Solís Theatre / Carlo Zucchi

Address: Reconquista s/n esquina Bartolomé Mitre

03. Municipal Theatre and Museum of Art History / Mauricio Cravotto

Address: Avenida 18 de Julio y Ejido

04. Port Market

Address: Piedras y Calle Perez Castellano

05. National Auditorium, Sodre Dra. Adela Reta

Address: Andes y Mercedes

06. Ciudadela Building / Raúl Sichero y Ernesto Calvo

Address: Juncal 1301

07. Verano Ramón Collazo Theatre

Address: Rambla Pte. Wilson s/n

08. Architecture Faculty, Universidad de la República

Address: Bulevar General Artigas 1031

09. National Museum of Visual Arts / Clorindo Testa

Address: Avenida Tomas Giribaldi 2283

10. Engineering Faculty, Universidad de la República

Address: Ave Julio Herrera y Reissig 565

11. El Indio Building/ Jorge Caprario

Address: Leyenda Patria 2866

12. Pittamiglio Castle

Address: Rambla Mahatma Gandhi 633

Address: Avenida Gral. Rivera 3254

14. Panamerican building / Raúl Sichero

Address: Avenida Dr. Luis Alberto de Herrera 1042

15. Urban Environment, Montevideo´s Rambla

Address: A lo largo de la Rambla de Montevideo