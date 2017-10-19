World
  Architecture Guide to Montevideo: 15 Sites That Every Architect Should Visit

Architecture Guide to Montevideo: 15 Sites That Every Architect Should Visit

  08:00 - 19 October, 2017
  by
  • Translated by Sophie Devine
Architecture Guide to Montevideo: 15 Sites That Every Architect Should Visit
Save this picture!
Architecture Guide to Montevideo: 15 Sites That Every Architect Should Visit, via Flickr User: Marcelo Campi Licensed Under CC BY-SA 2.0
via Flickr User: Marcelo Campi Licensed Under CC BY-SA 2.0

There are a number of reasons to visit the architecture of Montevideo: the coastal city is the result of a complex interaction of historical factors that provided multiple trends and architectural styles, currently coexisting at par. Its streets and buildings tell the story of its past. 

The city´s architectural sites are easily found walking around Ciudad Vieja (Old Town) or in the renowned Rambla. Below is a list of 15 sites that every architect should know of and visit.

Guía de arquitectura en Montevideo: 15 sitios que todo arquitecto debe conocer

01. Salvo Palace/ Mario Palanti

Address: Avenida 18 de Julio y Plaza Independencia

Save this picture!
via Wikipedia User: Rarrillaga86 Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0
via Wikipedia User: Rarrillaga86 Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0

02. Solís Theatre / Carlo Zucchi

Address: Reconquista s/n esquina Bartolomé Mitre

Save this picture!
via Wikipedia User: Mverocai Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0
via Wikipedia User: Mverocai Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0

03. Municipal Theatre and Museum of Art History / Mauricio Cravotto

Address: Avenida 18 de Julio y Ejido

Save this picture!
via Wikipedia User: Edmundo Rodríguez Prati Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0
via Wikipedia User: Edmundo Rodríguez Prati Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0

04. Port Market

Address: Piedras y Calle Perez Castellano

Save this picture!
via Flickr User: mertxe iturrioz Licensed Under CC BY-SA 2.0
via Flickr User: mertxe iturrioz Licensed Under CC BY-SA 2.0

05. National Auditorium, Sodre Dra. Adela Reta

AddressAndes y Mercedes

Save this picture!
via Wikipedia User: Estudiante1969 Licensed Under CC BY-SA 4.0
via Wikipedia User: Estudiante1969 Licensed Under CC BY-SA 4.0

06. Ciudadela Building / Raúl Sichero y Ernesto Calvo

AddressJuncal 1301

Save this picture!
via Wikipedia User: Christian Córdova Licensed Under CC BY 2.0
via Wikipedia User: Christian Córdova Licensed Under CC BY 2.0

07. Verano Ramón Collazo Theatre

AddressRambla Pte. Wilson s/n

Save this picture!
via Wikipedia User: NaBUru38 Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0
via Wikipedia User: NaBUru38 Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0

08. Architecture Faculty, Universidad de la República

AddressBulevar General Artigas 1031

Save this picture!
via Wikipedia User: EveDirectioner Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0
via Wikipedia User: EveDirectioner Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0

09. National Museum of Visual Arts / Clorindo Testa

Save this picture!
via Wikipedia User: Fcr Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0
via Wikipedia User: Fcr Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0

AddressAvenida Tomas Giribaldi 2283

10. Engineering Faculty, Universidad de la República

AddressAve Julio Herrera y Reissig 565

Save this picture!
via Wikipedia User: Pedro Felipe Licensed Under CC BY-SA 4.0
via Wikipedia User: Pedro Felipe Licensed Under CC BY-SA 4.0

11. El Indio Building/ Jorge Caprario

AddressLeyenda Patria 2866

Save this picture!
via Flickr User: Jimmy Baikovicius Licensed Under CC BY-SA 2.0
via Flickr User: Jimmy Baikovicius Licensed Under CC BY-SA 2.0

12. Pittamiglio Castle

AddressRambla Mahatma Gandhi 633

Save this picture!
via Wikipedia User: Andrea Mazza Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0
via Wikipedia User: Andrea Mazza Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0

13. Friendship Park / Marcelo Roux + Gastón Cuña

AddressAvenida Gral. Rivera 3254

Cortesía de Marcelo Roux
Cortesía de Marcelo Roux
Cortesía de Marcelo Roux

14. Panamerican building / Raúl Sichero

AddressAvenida Dr. Luis Alberto de Herrera 1042

Save this picture!
via Wikipedia User: Babels Licensed Under CC BY-SA 4.0
via Wikipedia User: Babels Licensed Under CC BY-SA 4.0

15. Urban Environment, Montevideo´s Rambla

Address: A lo largo de la Rambla de Montevideo

Save this picture!
via Flickr User: todo tiempo pasado fue mejor Licensed Under CC BY 2.0
via Flickr User: todo tiempo pasado fue mejor Licensed Under CC BY 2.0
See more:

News Articles
