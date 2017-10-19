Architecture Guide to Montevideo: 15 Sites That Every Architect Should Visit

There are a number of reasons to visit the architecture of Montevideo: the coastal city is the result of a complex interaction of historical factors that provided multiple trends and architectural styles, currently coexisting at par. Its streets and buildings tell the story of its past.
The city´s architectural sites are easily found walking around Ciudad Vieja (Old Town) or in the renowned Rambla. Below is a list of 15 sites that every architect should know of and visit.
Guía de arquitectura en Montevideo: 15 sitios que todo arquitecto debe conocer
Guía de arquitectura en Montevideo: 15 sitios que todo arquitecto debe conocer
01. Salvo Palace/ Mario Palanti
Address: Avenida 18 de Julio y Plaza Independencia
02. Solís Theatre / Carlo Zucchi
Address: Reconquista s/n esquina Bartolomé Mitre
03. Municipal Theatre and Museum of Art History / Mauricio Cravotto
Address: Avenida 18 de Julio y Ejido
04. Port Market
Address: Piedras y Calle Perez Castellano
05. National Auditorium, Sodre Dra. Adela Reta
Address: Andes y Mercedes
06. Ciudadela Building / Raúl Sichero y Ernesto Calvo
Address: Juncal 1301
07. Verano Ramón Collazo Theatre
Address: Rambla Pte. Wilson s/n
08. Architecture Faculty, Universidad de la República
Address: Bulevar General Artigas 1031
09. National Museum of Visual Arts / Clorindo Testa
Address: Avenida Tomas Giribaldi 2283
10. Engineering Faculty, Universidad de la República
Address: Ave Julio Herrera y Reissig 565
11. El Indio Building/ Jorge Caprario
Address: Leyenda Patria 2866
12. Pittamiglio Castle
Address: Rambla Mahatma Gandhi 633
13. Friendship Park / Marcelo Roux + Gastón Cuña
Address: Avenida Gral. Rivera 3254
14. Panamerican building / Raúl Sichero
Address: Avenida Dr. Luis Alberto de Herrera 1042
15. Urban Environment, Montevideo´s Rambla
Address: A lo largo de la Rambla de Montevideo