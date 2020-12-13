Submit a Project Advertise
  House for a Drummer / Bornstein Lyckefors

House for a Drummer / Bornstein Lyckefors

House for a Drummer / Bornstein Lyckefors

© Mikael Olsson

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
Kärna, Sweden
  • Architects: Bornstein Lyckefors
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  163
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mikael Olsson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Falu Rödfärg
  • Lead Architect:Andreas Lyckefors
  • Design Team:Per Bornstein, Johan Olsson, Caroline Jokiniemi, Viktor Stansvik, Monica Warwick, Emil Lundin, Edvard Nyman
  • Drawings:Bornstein Lyckefors
  • Client:Private
  • City:Kärna
  • Country:Sweden
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. House for a drummer is built for a single father of two with great interests in music, sailing and nature. The house is located half an hour north of Gothenburg on the Swedish west coast at the edge of a vast farmland.

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

The context has some very specific historic legacy as an old farm stall and warehouse used to rest on the site. It burned down some generations ago and was never rebuilt but has influenced the design. The new house is a straightforward warehouse inspired volume with a distinct framing and with large barnyard doors covering the windows facing west, all painted in traditional Swedish Falu-Red colour. 

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

The client, a single father of two, wanted an open and social two-story house. He wanted a house that could blend in and become a part of the site and its surroundings but also had a spatial richness of its own.

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
Detailed Section
Detailed Section

The bearing concept of the design is an open section through the house. Just like the open plan it allows the rooms to intertwine between the two floors.

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

The ground floor has a concrete floor that seamlessly continuous on the outside while the other floors have varying heights and formats.

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Without losing living space the floor slab is displaced vertically to create contact between the floors and allow light to spread deeply down the diagonal through the house. 

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

In addition to the entrance hall, WC, kitchen and living room, the ground floor also includes a passageway with a niche designed as a daybed. The space works as a cubbyhole for the children or as an additional more secluded reading and relaxing area that is separated from the open and integrated living room. 

Diagram
Diagram

In the living room there is a place-built bookshelf in plywood with the house's workplace. Plywood is on of two materials that define the house. The ceiling, the parts with exposed beams, place-built furniture, some walls and the stairs are all made out of wood. The other surfaces and the entire kitchen is decorated with a dark grey wooden fibreboard (Valchromat).

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

A staircase from the kitchen reaches the second floor. A tall vertically oriented room redirects the spatial flow to the upper part of the living room and to a balcony overlooking the west. The upward spiral finally ends in the master bedroom that virtually hoovers over the living room.

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Originally published on 06 September, 2017. 

Bornstein Lyckefors
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden
Cite: "House for a Drummer / Bornstein Lyckefors" 13 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/879048/house-for-a-drummer-bornstein-lyckefors> ISSN 0719-8884

