  7. São Francisco Xavier House / RAP Arquitetura e Interiores

São Francisco Xavier House / RAP Arquitetura e Interiores

  • 14:00 - 19 September, 2019
  • Curated by Pedro Vada
  • Translated by Pedro Vada
São Francisco Xavier House / RAP Arquitetura e Interiores
  • Metal Structure

    Guilherme Senra do Valle

  • Construction

    Anderson Sales de Carvalho

  • MEP

    Anderson Sales de Carvalho

  • Frames

    Sergio Gilole

  • Interiors

    Kika Petersen - Estúdio PK
Text description provided by the architects. The couple, who lived in Rio de Janeiro for many years, with adult children who live outside of São Paulo, always wanted to have a country home in Itaipava, a mountain region of Rio de Janeiro. However, the distance between São Paulo (where they currently live) and Itaipava was always a difficulty. Until one day they were spending a weekend in San Francisco Xavier, and it was passion at first sight. They were enchanted with the place, soon began to look for a land and found one with a breathtaking view for the mountain of the Mantiqueira and in the background the city of San Jose. They wanted a small, cozy, single-storey house to rest on weekends and holidays. We proposed a whole house integrated where all the environments enjoy the view.

Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
To take advantage of the view, we proposed a house with all the rooms facing it. We set up the house at the end of the existing plateau leaning in the woods, keeping the trees that pass through the middle of the wooden deck, a very special place to contemplate the view and warm up to the sun that beats him all day.

Section AA
Section AA
All rooms are interconnected by the external balcony and an internal corridor where the rooms are facing. There are 3 suites, a toilet, a mini office, a pantry, integrated kitchen, living room and balcony. Under the part of the house that was in balance on the ground is the laundry, storage and technical area. The fireplace was designed to fit the living room and the balcony.

Section BB
Section BB
Every project was executed with local labor. We wanted a country house-style building, with colonial tile roof, brick, demolition wood, apparent structure and easy maintenance.

About this office
RAP Arquitetura e Interiores
Office

