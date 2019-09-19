São Francisco Xavier House / RAP Arquitetura e Interiores

+ 54

Metal Structure Guilherme Senra do Valle

Construction Anderson Sales de Carvalho

MEP Anderson Sales de Carvalho

Frames Sergio Gilole

Interiors Kika Petersen - Estúdio PK

Text description provided by the architects. The couple, who lived in Rio de Janeiro for many years, with adult children who live outside of São Paulo, always wanted to have a country home in Itaipava, a mountain region of Rio de Janeiro. However, the distance between São Paulo (where they currently live) and Itaipava was always a difficulty. Until one day they were spending a weekend in San Francisco Xavier, and it was passion at first sight. They were enchanted with the place, soon began to look for a land and found one with a breathtaking view for the mountain of the Mantiqueira and in the background the city of San Jose. They wanted a small, cozy, single-storey house to rest on weekends and holidays. We proposed a whole house integrated where all the environments enjoy the view.

To take advantage of the view, we proposed a house with all the rooms facing it. We set up the house at the end of the existing plateau leaning in the woods, keeping the trees that pass through the middle of the wooden deck, a very special place to contemplate the view and warm up to the sun that beats him all day.

All rooms are interconnected by the external balcony and an internal corridor where the rooms are facing. There are 3 suites, a toilet, a mini office, a pantry, integrated kitchen, living room and balcony. Under the part of the house that was in balance on the ground is the laundry, storage and technical area. The fireplace was designed to fit the living room and the balcony.

Every project was executed with local labor. We wanted a country house-style building, with colonial tile roof, brick, demolition wood, apparent structure and easy maintenance.