World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. Spacemen
  6. 2016
  7. Gold 800 Experience Centre / SPACEMEN

Gold 800 Experience Centre / SPACEMEN

  • 19:00 - 10 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Gold 800 Experience Centre / SPACEMEN
Save this picture!
Gold 800 Experience Centre / SPACEMEN, © Min Chen Xuan
© Min Chen Xuan

© Min Chen Xuan © Min Chen Xuan © Min Chen Xuan © Min Chen Xuan + 24

  • Architects

    Spacemen

  • Location

    Westgate Plaza 4/F, 1038 Nanjing West Road, Jing'an, China

  • Design Principal

    Edward Tan

  • Design Team

    Kyan Foo, Raymond Tang, Ivan Gu

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Min Chen Xuan
Save this picture!
© Min Chen Xuan
© Min Chen Xuan

Text description provided by the architects. SPACEMEN were commissioned to design an experiential centre for a first-of-its-kind premium lifestyle consultant and its ultra exclusive members-only club lounge. Due to the high profile of the clubs’ clientele an emphasis on discripency was of high importance.

Save this picture!
Material_Isometric
Material_Isometric

Just like the smooth stroke of a calligraphy brush in motion, the entire flow of the space was designed so that clients can be swiftly guided upon arrival into their designated appointment areas and rooms. Transitioning between space to space will feel effortless and seamless.

Save this picture!
© Min Chen Xuan
© Min Chen Xuan

A rich palette of brass metal strips and white volakas marble line the entrance foyer and stretch the entire corridor to the members only lounge area.  

Save this picture!
© Min Chen Xuan
© Min Chen Xuan

Where culture embraces the future’, was the approach we adopted to showcase the brands vast portfolio of luxury services and and endless number of limited edition products available to their members. Transparent touch screens, surround sound systems and HD projectors for the experiential rooms for consultants to give presentations and touch-operated interactive countertop for the product zone enhance members shopping experience.

Save this picture!
Layout_Plan_Gold
Layout_Plan_Gold

Members entering the premise from the VIP lift entrance will be greeted with a lavish transparent bamboo screen that allows sunlight to penetrate and brighten the lobby and lounge throughout the day. 

Save this picture!
© Min Chen Xuan
© Min Chen Xuan
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "Gold 800 Experience Centre / SPACEMEN" 10 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/877569/gold-800-experience-centre-spacemen/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Min Chen Xuan

精佰生活体验中心 / SPACEMEN

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »