DOTS / Forrest Frazier + Architecture AF

  • 16:00 - 4 February, 2019
DOTS / Forrest Frazier + Architecture AF
DOTS / Forrest Frazier + Architecture AF, © Nicole Franzen
© Nicole Franzen

  • Interior Designer

    Sheena Murphy an Tor Sauder of Sheep + Stone

  • Acoustical Engineer

    Jonathan Lally of Lally Acoustics

  • General Contractor

    CORA Construction

  • Millwork

    Grain Wood Studio

  • Client

    Paul Murphy

  • Budget

    $671,000.00 USD
© Nicole Franzen
© Nicole Franzen

Text description provided by the architects. Originally built in the 19th century as the Collier’s Printing House, the historic building now known as the Greenway Mews has undergone many transformations in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. Currently a popular home for tech companies, the building offered an ideal headquarters for a mobile gaming app company.

© Nicole Franzen
© Nicole Franzen
Isometric
Isometric
© Nicole Franzen
© Nicole Franzen

With a diverse team of illustrators, animators, designers, and engineers all working under the same roof, the client brought a full program to the 6,000sf raw space - including individual workspaces, a gaming area, conference rooms, phone booths, a sound studio, lounges, and impromptu “breakout spaces” to name a few. To organize the program, we took cues from the long, rectillinear space, gouping the program into three “bands” aligned parrallel to the length of the space. The first band is comprised of individual desks, flanking the only wall with windows - maximizing daylight for each employee. All service oriented program - reception, kitchen, storage, etc. - is arranged parrallel and opposite to the open workspace, along the length of the hallway. Separating and mediating these two bands is a series of interstital mixing spaces designed to encourage interaction between employees.

© Nicole Franzen
© Nicole Franzen
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

A restrained material pallette of plywood, blackened steel, and grey felt cohere the architectural interventions. Two felt wrapped rooms with bleached plywood slats are inserted into the space, offering private conferences and phone booths on the interior, as well as a sound dampening exterior for the cavernous office. Additional breakout space such as lounges and cafe tables, a gaming center, and banquet areas offer flexible usage - from lunch to casual meetings. Natural and soft materials create a warm and soothing office environment, and their understated use reflects the values of a startup inspired by minimal design.

© Nicole Franzen
© Nicole Franzen

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Forrest Frazier + Architecture AF
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings United States
Cite: "DOTS / Forrest Frazier + Architecture AF" 04 Feb 2019. ArchDaily.

