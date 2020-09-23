Mediathek / Laboratory of Architecture #3

+ 27

Architects In Charge: Kakha Maisuradze, Tea Tabagari, Nika Gomelauri, Hylke Bleeker, Irakli Abashidze, Dimitri Shapakidze

Consultant: Experto

Collaborator: TDS

Client : Tbilisi Municipality

City: Tbilisi

Country: Georgia

Text description provided by the architects. To be inviting is a central aspect forming the architectural concept of the third municipal Mediatheque opened in 2017 in Tbilisi Georgia.

The building is located in the center of the park, in the district where the housing blocks stand surrounded by the vast and industrial zones. The project is aimed to fill the deficit of the cultural and educational facilities of the area. The Building serves as a traditional and a multimedia library for children and adults, it has the reading halls, children play areas, spaces for the lectures and various presentations. Mediatheque is also a venue for conferences, concerts and exhibitions.

The architectural form can be perceived as something, that is divided into two parts and enclosed in a single rectangular frame. The Building is situated at the end of the main pathway of the park, which flows under the fabric coated steel contour, which is cantilevered for 12 meters in front and envelopes the dynamic self standing composition including the spiral ramp welding with an cylindrical volume of the cafeteria.

However, there is a certain distance till the entrance, but setting foot into the contour already gives an impression of the soft access. The form of the ramp is derived from the children's slide and serves as a welcoming gesture for the kids.

Surrounded by the frameless glass, interior is arranged by the functional oval rooms, which also hold the structural load of the second floor.

Building also featured the blue round courtyard on the upper floor, which serves as source of sunlight and is a perfect place for events or reading under the sunlight.