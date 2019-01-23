World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Singapore
  5. HASSELL
  6. 2017
  7. The Working Capitol on Robinson / HASSELL 

The Working Capitol on Robinson / HASSELL 

  • 00:00 - 23 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Working Capitol on Robinson / HASSELL 
Save this picture!
The Working Capitol on Robinson / HASSELL 

The Working Capitol on Robinson / HASSELL  The Working Capitol on Robinson / HASSELL  The Working Capitol on Robinson / HASSELL  The Working Capitol on Robinson / HASSELL  + 33

  • Architects

    HASSELL

  • Location

    140 Robinson Road, Singapore  Completion

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Architect in Charge

    HASSELL

  • Area

    55000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Lighting Designer

    Aurecon

  • Acoustic Specialist

    Aurecon

  • Custom workstations

    Opendesk/woodfix

  • Graphic Designer

    Foreign Policy
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!

Text description provided by the architects. The Working Capitol was recently named one of the top co-working spaces in Asia by Forbes magazine. In Singapore’s rapidly growing co-working scene, it’s not easy to stand out from the crowd – but The Working Capitol has managed to do just that.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Interior Elevation
Interior Elevation
Save this picture!

Following the success of their flagship space on Keong Saik Road, their new site at 140 Robinson Road builds on everything people already love about The Working Capitol brand – its focus on wellbeing, social connections and the free flow of ideas between industries – and takes it one step further.

Save this picture!

Together, HASSELL and this co-working leader have created eleven floors of workplace in the heart of the city, blending hospitality amenities with inspiring spaces for every type of working style or activity. It’s a welcoming, tailor-made destination for businesses that want to re-think the way they operate.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Interior Elevation
Interior Elevation
Save this picture!

Co-working that turns the cubicle inside out

We worked together with our client to understand what made their space so successful, so we could take this to the next level at Robinson Road.

Our workplace design for the new location is focused firmly on the individual and their changing needs. It achieves everything the traditional cubicle can’t, supporting innovation and cooperation to offer a more satisfying, successful working environment.

Save this picture!

The site provides collaborative work spaces, quiet areas, private offices and duplex penthouses alongside a range of food and beverage outlets, 20-metre outdoor lap pool and gym space, sky garden, bar and member’s lounge.

Save this picture!

This range of amenity offers an ideal working environment – and space for breaks – to suit every type of business, worker and activity. At the same time, circulation routes between the multiple spaces can become hubs for activity, conversation and chance encounters.

A design that’s polished without feeling 'too perfect’ 

Save this picture!

The new co-working space sits lightly within the concrete shell of the building, covering but not concealing the existing structure like a second skin. We have given a ‘tailored edge to the raw’ – exposing walls, employing plywood features and installing rubber floors across the building. Together with dynamic, colour-changing dichroic glass, pared-back gold detailing, and the brand’s signature teal, the design creates a polished but still playful urban experience.

Save this picture!

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
HASSELL
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Singapore
Cite: "The Working Capitol on Robinson / HASSELL " 23 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/874738/the-working-capitol-on-robinson-hassell/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream