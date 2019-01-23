The Working Capitol on Robinson / HASSELL 

+ 33

Architects HASSELL

Location 140 Robinson Road, Singapore Completion

Category Offices Interiors

Architect in Charge HASSELL

Area 55000.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Lighting Designer Aurecon

Acoustic Specialist Aurecon

Custom workstations Opendesk/woodfix

Graphic Designer Foreign Policy

Text description provided by the architects. The Working Capitol was recently named one of the top co-working spaces in Asia by Forbes magazine. In Singapore’s rapidly growing co-working scene, it’s not easy to stand out from the crowd – but The Working Capitol has managed to do just that.

Following the success of their flagship space on Keong Saik Road, their new site at 140 Robinson Road builds on everything people already love about The Working Capitol brand – its focus on wellbeing, social connections and the free flow of ideas between industries – and takes it one step further.

Together, HASSELL and this co-working leader have created eleven floors of workplace in the heart of the city, blending hospitality amenities with inspiring spaces for every type of working style or activity. It’s a welcoming, tailor-made destination for businesses that want to re-think the way they operate.

Co-working that turns the cubicle inside out

We worked together with our client to understand what made their space so successful, so we could take this to the next level at Robinson Road.

Our workplace design for the new location is focused firmly on the individual and their changing needs. It achieves everything the traditional cubicle can’t, supporting innovation and cooperation to offer a more satisfying, successful working environment.

The site provides collaborative work spaces, quiet areas, private offices and duplex penthouses alongside a range of food and beverage outlets, 20-metre outdoor lap pool and gym space, sky garden, bar and member’s lounge.

This range of amenity offers an ideal working environment – and space for breaks – to suit every type of business, worker and activity. At the same time, circulation routes between the multiple spaces can become hubs for activity, conversation and chance encounters.

A design that’s polished without feeling 'too perfect’

The new co-working space sits lightly within the concrete shell of the building, covering but not concealing the existing structure like a second skin. We have given a ‘tailored edge to the raw’ – exposing walls, employing plywood features and installing rubber floors across the building. Together with dynamic, colour-changing dichroic glass, pared-back gold detailing, and the brand’s signature teal, the design creates a polished but still playful urban experience.