We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. The House by the Trees / Modo Designs

The House by the Trees / Modo Designs

Save this project
The House by the Trees / Modo Designs

© Monika Sathe© Monika Sathe© Monika Sathe© Monika Sathe+ 16

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
Ahmedabad, India
  • Architect In Charge:Arpan Shah
  • Project Team:Neel Patel, Ronak Sheth, Rajvi Prajapati
  • Structural Consultants:912 consultants
  • Contractor:Suketu Shah
  • City:Ahmedabad
  • Country:India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Monika Sathe
© Monika Sathe

Text description provided by the architects. The ‘House by the Trees’ is a gathering and retreat place for a Gujarati family on the outskirts of Ahmedabad set amidst the existing neem, chikoo and amla trees. The brief given was to have a spacious and open place yet addressing security concerns.

Save this picture!
© Monika Sathe
© Monika Sathe

Our primary concern was to weave the house layout with the existing trees, resulting in some trees within the house courts and some trees along its edge and thus random location of existing trees defined the extents of the house. 

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Monika Sathe
© Monika Sathe

The house is a two-bay plan with the front bay having the semi-open entry porch and vestibule and a guest bedroom adjoining it. A linear courtyard segregates the front bay from the rear one enhancing the sense of openness from the enclosed spaces. The rear bay has the living, dining and kitchen on one side and the master bedroom on the other side with a semi-open lounge that separates these zones in the rear bay. A 12’ cantilevered verandah hovers on the north side as an extension to the living and master bedroom and along the existing line of neem trees.

Save this picture!
© Monika Sathe
© Monika Sathe

The semi-open vestibule and lounge connects the house with the courtyard and garden beyond making the house a seamless place. This connected area can transform at night when the sliding ms grill disconnects the outer area from the internal spaces making it an introverted secured place.

Save this picture!
© Monika Sathe
© Monika Sathe
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Monika Sathe
© Monika Sathe

The house uses natural materials and finishes to evoke a raw informal place. The floor has rough kadappa in interior areas and river-washed black granite in semi-open areas while the courtyard has rough brown kotah stone. All ceilings are exposed concrete finished and door windows are made of valsadi wood. The customized furniture is made of old reclaimed valsadi wood.

Save this picture!
© Monika Sathe
© Monika Sathe

Originally published on June 27, 2017. 

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Modo Designs
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "The House by the Trees / Modo Designs" 28 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/874344/the-house-by-the-trees-modo-designs> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Monika Sathe

树木归所 / MODO Designs

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream