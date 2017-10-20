CONSORCIO Antofagasta Building / +arquitectos

+ 23

Location Antofagasta, Chile

Architectx in Charge Alex Brahm, David Bonomi, Marcelo Leturia, Maite Bartolomé

Area 2400.0 m2

Project Year 2015

From the architect. The project is destined for public attention and offices of CONSORCIO. It is located on a site of 12 meters front and 38 meters deep, near to the Plaza de Armas, on the waterfront of the city in front of the classic Antofagasta Hotel. Being within the historic conservation area, it has a series of normative regulations like continuous façade (excluding in this the curtain walls) and fixed maximum height in the building line, allowing 4 additional meters in a second plane.

Thus, the main façade is divided in 2 planes, generating an open access courtyard that, taking advantage of the temperate climate of the city, concentrates the vertical circulation, the entrance to the commercial area of Consorcio (Levels -1 and +2, communicated by an internal staircase) and to the upper floors for offices (open plans), delivering protection to the west façade from radiation with a laminated wood solar control screen that gives the identity to the building. Given the narrowness of the site, the parking lots were placed in the back part of the access level, occupying the -1 level with offices and technical rooms.