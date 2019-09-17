Undisclosed Office / Turman Romano

+ 19

Architects Turman Romano

Location Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Category Renovation

Lead Architects Yarden Turman and Yossi Romano

Area 1000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Yoav Gurin

Manufacturers Loading...

Contractor Keren Shiluvim

Carpenter Dudi Niruch

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. An undisclosed cyber security startup asked Turman Romano to design a sprawling 1,000 m2 blank canvas for their new offices. There was one condition before signing the contract, the architecture studio had to promise to keep a mysterious lid on the company's classified identity.

The company of note was previously squashed into a space half the size (500 square meters). The expansion they were facing was huge and it they wanted to start working in the "the coolest office in the city" They gave Turman Romano the reigns.

The office lies within Israel's first and most famous tower in the center of Tel Aviv. Before Turman Romano undertook the challenge, the space was boxy, cramped and - frankly - depressing. They set-out to knock down all the walls and liberate the space with a sprawling open plan.

Three open-space work areas, seven private offices and three meeting rooms fall off of the huge central recreational area. Fit with an open kitchen, dining area and chilling zone; this centerpiece facilitates natural flows of movement and space throughout the entire space.

Due to the secrecy of the company's operations, the theme is anonymity. Layers of secrecy were materialised via wall-art locked behind enormous metal nets, wooden planks cast over glass dividers, optical illusions, misleading walls, repetitive frames and never-ending tables. The colour black is prominent throughout the whole office, letting employees disappear into the eternal darkness of the companys mystery.

There is a fun room for video games, a giant egg for napping, huge desks for coding, loads of books for inspiration, endless plants for quiet reminders and pictures for pondering Characteristic of Turman Romano s distinct style, which can be seen throughout all their office projects, natural materials are celebrated through a seamless integration of wood, concrete, metal and greenery.