  7. Centre d’Education FC Advan / Nele Dechmann Architektur

Centre d’Education FC Advan / Nele Dechmann Architektur

  • 02:00 - 30 March, 2019
Centre d’Education FC Advan / Nele Dechmann Architektur
Centre d’Education FC Advan / Nele Dechmann Architektur, © Nele Dechmann
© Nele Dechmann

  • Engineer & construction firm

    Noël Andriamanampisoa, Ampanataovana-Ambohidratrimo

  • Client

    El Lokal Zürich (Viktor Bänziger) und Association Advan (Titus Solohery Andriamananjara)

  • Costs

    52’000 CHF (165’200’500 Ariary)
© Nele Dechmann
Text description provided by the architects. The Center d'Education FC Advan is located in a secluded, rustic area with extreme climatic conditions in the mountainous region of Madagascar. Instead of an improvised training ground on a hilly meadow, FC Advan is newly provided with a football pitch, a drinking water station, a guard house and a school building. This gives children the opportunity to get a minimum of reading and writing lessons after football training and eating together in the evenings.

© Nele Dechmann
© Nele Dechmann
Due to the special situation, the architecture had to be planned and controlled from Zurich. Therefore, a simple typology was developed, all new buildings convey a common architectural language, despite their different uses. The only local building type served as a starting point, a small and comparatively high brick house. It was modulated with a singular operation, the building corners were diagonally cut. This resulted in an iconographic six-sect building type with a large roof that extends over the exposed building corners and protects against sun and rain. The plans had to be clearly readable for the local workers.

© Nele Dechmann
plan
plan
© Nele Dechmann
Ground plans develop along symmetrical axes, and the entire design has been figuratively communicated with the help of axonometries. The building material was a brick from which all the buildings in the Madagascar highlands were built, this stone is fired locally in the villages from the clay soil at hand.

© Nele Dechmann
