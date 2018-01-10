World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Portugal
  5. Ventura Trindade
  6. 2015
  7. Atelier Ventura Trindade / Ventura Trindade

Atelier Ventura Trindade / Ventura Trindade

  • 13:00 - 10 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Atelier Ventura Trindade / Ventura Trindade
Save this picture!
Atelier Ventura Trindade / Ventura Trindade, © Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves © Ricardo Oliveira Alves © Ricardo Oliveira Alves © Ricardo Oliveira Alves + 33

  • Team

    Filipe Nunes, João Veiga, Marcelo Moreira e Silva, Vasco Nobre Lopes, Pedro Maria RIbeiro, Ana Pedro Ferreira, Cláudio Velez, Paulo Monteiro

  • Structures, Hydraulics and Infrastructure Coordination

    PRPC, ENGENHEIROS - Paulo Cardoso, Carlos Certal

  • Electrical Installations, Communications, Lighting and Security

    OMHSÔR - João Mira

  • Acoustics, Air Conditioning, Fluid Networks

    ESPAÇO ENERGIA - Rui Batista, Augusto Macedo

  • Constructor

    CARVALHO & GOMES FIGUEIREDO
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Text description provided by the architects. Among the mid-20s and the 40s of XX century, Joaquim Norte Junior, a well known Lisbon-based architect, designed three buildings relatively unknown near Av. da Liberdade, in the heart of Lisbon, changing between a romantic decorativism of the early years of the last century, and a formal clearance openly modernist buildings in the last of the set.

Save this picture!
Exploded Isometric
Exploded Isometric
Save this picture!
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

The first of these projects includes a semi-public passage that connects two streets through the interior of the block, that than continues through the complex of the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, designed 20 years later by Nuno Teotonio Pereira and Nuno Portas, redesigning the path leading down from Avenida da Liberdade at Rua de Santa Marta.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

The space of the studio, in a square plan with approx. 25 x 25 meters is strongly marked by the presence of the structure of beams and pillars in reinforced concrete, supporting the six upper floors of the building, and organize the different areas of the studio workspace. A mezzanine divides the 5m height at the rear of the great hypostyle hall. Under the ramp, which allows the motor traffic inside the block, is located a meeting-room and the archives.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

The project consisted mainly in the opening of the former large windows facing the courtyard and in introducing the infrastructural system in the old warehouse to allow its use as an architectural studio, but then hiding the intrusive presence of technology, leaving the room in its foundational matrix.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Opposed to the concrete floor, the presence of the wood in accoustic panels, shelves and partitions reclaims the memory of the old carpentry workshop that worked in space.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Portugal
Cite: "Atelier Ventura Trindade / Ventura Trindade" [Atelier Ventura Trindade / Ventura Trindade] 10 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/870798/atelier-ventura-trindade-ventura-trindade/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »