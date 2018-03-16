World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Colombia
  5. Guillermo Fischer
  6. 2015
  7. Wok Cedritos / Guillermo Fischer

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Wok Cedritos / Guillermo Fischer

  • 15:00 - 16 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Wok Cedritos / Guillermo Fischer
Save this picture!
Wok Cedritos / Guillermo Fischer, © Guillermo Fischer
© Guillermo Fischer

© Guillermo Fischer © Guillermo Fischer © Guillermo Fischer © Guillermo Fischer + 21

  • Architects

    Guillermo Fischer

  • Location

    Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia

  • Collaborators architects

    Nelson Barrera, Nora Elena Restrepo, David Contreras

  • Area

    1100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Guillermo Fischer
Save this picture!
© Guillermo Fischer
© Guillermo Fischer
Save this picture!
© Guillermo Fischer
© Guillermo Fischer

Text description provided by the architects. The project is built in a site that had a 4 house “closed housing state”, where an Oak and an Araucaria trees are located for more than 60 years. So since the beginning the idea was to preserve those trees.

Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan

The restaurant building takes advantage of the whole area that the urban regulations allow, except where the trees are located. The north façade recedes in a -wide angle shape- to allow the free development of the trees, becoming thus the main gesture of the building.

Save this picture!
© Guillermo Fischer
© Guillermo Fischer

The rectangular building site has two sides to neighboring dwellings and the other two, to the north and east, public roads. The building is closed on the neighbour buildings and opens onto the public roads on its facades. The restaurant is located on the second floor, which allows you to have visuals of greater privilege than the first floor, in which services and parking are located.

Save this picture!
Sections A and B
Sections A and B

The first floor access is connected to the internal couryard, which establishes a direct spatial relation with the second floor.

Save this picture!
© Guillermo Fischer
© Guillermo Fischer

Over the table area is a gigantic skylight, which spatially animates this area, provides indirect lighting and is part of the natural ventilation system. The building has passive heat control systems, two thermo-syphons in the giant skylight and over the glass courtyard. On the façades there is a manual air injection control. Light and solar radiation are controlled by the use of sunshades, balusters and solar glass that provide the user with maximum comfort without the use of electric energy.

Save this picture!
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Refurbishment Renovation Colombia
Cite: "Wok Cedritos / Guillermo Fischer" 16 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/870580/wok-cedritos-guillermo-fischer/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »