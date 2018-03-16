Wok Cedritos / Guillermo Fischer

+ 21

Architects Guillermo Fischer

Location Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia

Collaborators architects Nelson Barrera, Nora Elena Restrepo, David Contreras

Area 1100.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Guillermo Fischer

Text description provided by the architects. The project is built in a site that had a 4 house “closed housing state”, where an Oak and an Araucaria trees are located for more than 60 years. So since the beginning the idea was to preserve those trees.

The restaurant building takes advantage of the whole area that the urban regulations allow, except where the trees are located. The north façade recedes in a -wide angle shape- to allow the free development of the trees, becoming thus the main gesture of the building.

The rectangular building site has two sides to neighboring dwellings and the other two, to the north and east, public roads. The building is closed on the neighbour buildings and opens onto the public roads on its facades. The restaurant is located on the second floor, which allows you to have visuals of greater privilege than the first floor, in which services and parking are located.

The first floor access is connected to the internal couryard, which establishes a direct spatial relation with the second floor.

Over the table area is a gigantic skylight, which spatially animates this area, provides indirect lighting and is part of the natural ventilation system. The building has passive heat control systems, two thermo-syphons in the giant skylight and over the glass courtyard. On the façades there is a manual air injection control. Light and solar radiation are controlled by the use of sunshades, balusters and solar glass that provide the user with maximum comfort without the use of electric energy.