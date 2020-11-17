Submit a Project Advertise
Light Folds Studio / WY-TO architects

Light Folds Studio / WY-TO architects
© Svend Andersen
  • Curated by Martita Vial della Maggiora
Offices Interiors
France
  • Architects: WY-TO architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Svend Andersen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Danpal, Placoplatre, Stick lite encapsulate
  • Architect In Charge:Pauline Gaudry
  • Country:France
© Svend Andersen
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of a paved courtyard, the studio of a painter occupies a magnificent 1900 glass canopy. The volume being very generous, in winter season it becomes necessary to optimize the heating system by subdividing space. The principle of "workshop in the workshop" meets this expectation. 

© Svend Andersen
Plan
Plan
© Svend Andersen
The quality of natural lighting, precious to the artist, is preserved thanks to the fan-shaped geometry of the new structure, which allows the natural light to penetrate. 

© Svend Andersen
When the facades of the volume open, space becomes one: it becomes vast and generous again. While welcoming an exhibition space, the mezzanine offers a new relationship to the canopy and provides a general view of the place. 

© Svend Andersen
Section
Section
© Svend Andersen
The expression of the workshop echoes the lines of the canopy which he declines according to multiple processes: rhythms of the glass roof and the facades with polycarbonate’ elements, fine lines of the railings and luminaries. Thus, the new workshop naturally fits into its setting of light.

Like a fan, the 3 volumes of the workshop unfold and echo the lines of the canopy.

© Svend Andersen
Originally published on March 23, 2017. 

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Cite: "Light Folds Studio / WY-TO architects" 17 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/867671/light-folds-wy-to-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

