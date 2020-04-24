World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Wohnhaus am Hainerweg / JOP Architekten

Wohnhaus am Hainerweg / JOP Architekten

Save this project
Wohnhaus am Hainerweg / JOP Architekten
Save this picture!
© Richard Pflaume
© Richard Pflaume

© Richard Pflaume © Richard Pflaume © Richard Pflaume © Richard Pflaume + 31

  • Curated by Nico Saieh
Houses
Germany
  • Architects: JOP Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  314
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Richard Pflaume, Studio Englert
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sika, Roma, Burgbad
  • Architect In Charge: Frank Herzog
  • Others Participants: David Ortells, JOP Architekten
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Richard Pflaume
© Richard Pflaume

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is characterized by the surrounding residential buildings with sloped roofs, and the available narrow site. This leads to the idea to design a slim building with the gable facing to the street. The building appears in a simple form of an archetypical house.

Save this picture!
© Richard Pflaume
© Richard Pflaume
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Richard Pflaume
© Richard Pflaume

The "inner house" meets the functional requirements according to program. Following the "house in house” principle it is covered by a traditionally shaped, outer house” with saddle roof.

Save this picture!
© Studio Englert
© Studio Englert

The inner house is designed with open-plan layout and multiple terraces and loggias according to the clients guidelines. With the fusion of inner and outer house various types of spaces are created. Complex and simple rooms alternate.

Save this picture!
© Richard Pflaume
© Richard Pflaume

The inner and the outer house differ in color and materiality. Both are constructed as timber structure sitting on a solid base of concrete. Change of construction and material is comprehensible anywhere,  externally and internally and was also adopted in the design of the surrounding garden. The separation of the base by the springback of the lower floor gives the building the look of levitating above ground.

Save this picture!
© Richard Pflaume
© Richard Pflaume
Save this picture!
First Floor
First Floor
Save this picture!
© Studio Englert
© Studio Englert

Product Description. By using Sikalastic, we had the chance to create the cladding for the roof of the “outer house” in the same look as the walls of the “shell”. The contrast to the “inner house” with the wooden façade is strengthened. 

Save this picture!
© Richard Pflaume
© Richard Pflaume

Originally published on March 09, 2017. 

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
JOP Architekten
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Germany
Cite: "Wohnhaus am Hainerweg / JOP Architekten" 24 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/866849/wohnhaus-am-hainerweg-jop-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Richard Pflaume

Hainerweg 住宅 / JOP Architekten

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream