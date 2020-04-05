World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Field
  4. France
  5. Tennis Club in Strasbourg / Paul Le Quernec

Tennis Club in Strasbourg / Paul Le Quernec

Save this project
Tennis Club in Strasbourg / Paul Le Quernec

© 11H45 © 11H45 © 11H45 © 11H45 + 31

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Sports Field
Strasbourg, France
  • Architects: Paul Le Quernec
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2500.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  11H45
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: CBA, Cilia, Eiffage, Meder, Stutzmann, Vonderscher, iJuk
  • Structural Consultant: Batiserf
  • Consultant Specialized In Fluides: Solares Bauen
  • Construction Economist : E3 Economie
  • Building Costs : E3 economie
  • Client : City of Strasbourg
  • Cost: 2500000 euros
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© 11H45
© 11H45

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists in a new tennis hall building with three new covered tennis courts and and new club house including changing rooms, fitness room, office, restaurant and bar with wide covered terrace. 

Save this picture!
© 11H45
© 11H45

This tennis club design is directly inspired by people flow in and through the building, considered as tennis ball dynamic trajectories, flowing from point to point, from function to function 

Save this picture!
© 11H45
© 11H45
Save this picture!
Ground Plan
Ground Plan
Save this picture!
© 11H45
© 11H45

The new building is generously day-lighted with sky domes and a special colour treatment of the floor increases day light effect. Areas where natural light falls are treated with a beige resin, the room borders and corners are treated with deep orange resin. Both are linked with a rough handmade colour gradient. The result is a kind of augmented reality, providing a feeling of sunny weather whatever is the meteo.

Save this picture!
© 11H45
© 11H45
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© 11H45
© 11H45

All the furnitures were designed for this project, each of them is a unique piece. Master piece is the 777cm long bar, made of solid wood slices. One edge sits on the floor and the opposite edge is suspended from the roof and all under space length stays free.

Note: This project was originally published on July 13, 2017

Save this picture!
© 11H45
© 11H45

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Strasbourg, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Paul Le Quernec
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training sports field France
Cite: "Tennis Club in Strasbourg / Paul Le Quernec" 05 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/806597/tennis-club-in-strasbourg-paul-le-quernec/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© 11H45

斯特拉斯堡网球俱乐部 / Paul Le Quernec

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream