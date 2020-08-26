Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Lee&Tee House / Block Architects

Lee&Tee House / Block Architects

Save this project
Lee&Tee House / Block Architects

© Quang Dam© Quang Dam© Quang Dam© Quang Dam+ 26

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architect In Charge:Dang Duc Hoa
  • Other Participants:Hoang Nam Construction, Schneider Electric
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

"This house means everything to us because it is the fruit of constant efforts to pursue our dreams," said the homeowners, a married couple of young age and active lifestyle. Talking about the house they have just bought, they wanted to renovate it into new living spaces and a home office--a fashion factory producing handcrafted leather products.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Ground Floor - Mezzanine
Ground Floor - Mezzanine
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

"For a product to be accomplished, say a handbag, it takes many processes involving fastidious needlework," they said about their job. And that is exactly how we renovated the house. Like meticulous craftsmen, we carefully joined up every part of the house: old ones and new ones, separate ones and shared ones, together with wood, brick, concrete, metal and trees.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The house appears as if it were "sewed" with thin, white, pure thread, which fills us with excitement. Unnecessary walls and floors were removed to make space, exposing a large structure which was "sewed" on walls alongside with big frames at the front and the back of the house. These frames were intricately made of small steel threads to form cubes, which were painted white and decorated with green creepers. Although seemingly slender, they are strong and efficiently protective toward the house, while still letting air and light go inside.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
First Floor - Terrace Floor
First Floor - Terrace Floor
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Inside the house, the old concrete staircase was removed, making vast space for light to come in the floors. A new staircase, which was made of seemingly floating wooden pieces "sewed" together with white threads, was put up. This allows light from above to come through to the ground floor. Here lie a long kitchen counter and a wavy table surrounding a small garden. This produces movement contrasting with the stillness of the brick walls.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Originally published on January 30, 2017. 

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Block Architects
Office

Products

WoodConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Lee&Tee House / Block Architects" 26 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/804338/lee-and-tee-house-block-architects> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Quang Dam

越南长屋，一个用缕金缝起来的皮革工坊 / Block Architects

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream