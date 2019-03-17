Bourgainvile 2 House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos

+ 38

Landscape Architect Luciano Fiaschi – LF Paisagismo

Team José Ricardo Corrêa, Bruna Silvestre Parra, Bruna Silva Tozzo, Tamires Edvirges da Cunha, Lucas Fernades de Jesus, Marcos Rogério Navarro, Siumara C.Cálio, Thays Eleida Pereira, Juciara Fernanda da Silva

Engineer Dilson de Paula

Cliente Rodobens Negócios Imobiliários, Grupo Cem Participações, Grupo Tarraf

Text description provided by the architects. Within a small condominium with 24 lots, in S.J.Rio Preto, the architect Solange Cálio chose a lot of 1,100 m2, to make her home, for family and friends.

The main idea was to design a project based on the desire to be together and enjoy the company of the two children and the husband.

The concept was achieved through integration between environments.

The architecture project was born along with the landscaping.

Through large gaps the internal and external part of the house has total union, and brings natural lighting into the house

The house has 3 suites, being 2 of the children, the closest, and the double, near the balcony, which provides privacy and warmth.

The floor in cumaru follows from the entrance of the house to the pool, on the deck. In the kitchen was placed glassy insert, only in the wet area, in front of the work bench.