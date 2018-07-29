World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. MJARC Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. House in Douro Valley / MJARC Arquitectos

House in Douro Valley / MJARC Arquitectos

  • 02:00 - 29 July, 2018
House in Douro Valley / MJARC Arquitectos
House in Douro Valley / MJARC Arquitectos, © João Ferrand
© João Ferrand

© João Ferrand

© João Ferrand
© João Ferrand

Text description provided by the architects. There are only a few instances in an architectural career where a client and an architect’s vision unify into an immaculate and complete expression of art and architecture. We were very fortunate to work with a couple who, devoted to the ideals of minimalism’s stark allure, asked us to design a house in the Douro , located on the stunning views over Douro valley .

© João Ferrand
© João Ferrand
Site Plan
Site Plan
© João Ferrand
© João Ferrand

The desire to interfere as little as possible with the visual topography of the landscape prompted to attach the house to the ground and find façade and roof solutions with a direct relationship to the surroundings. The idea of a "crouching building" guides the decisions concerning volume, position, occupation, exterior outfit and façade claddings.

© João Ferrand
© João Ferrand
Section
Section
© João Ferrand
© João Ferrand

The property requires a holiday house program able to adjust to changes related to the number of users, the season, and so on. This complex program (couple, family, friends; summer, winter; weekend, long terms) is solved attending to values of low energy, spatial simplicity and flexibility of use. 

© João Ferrand
© João Ferrand

MJARC Arquitectos
Wood Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "House in Douro Valley / MJARC Arquitectos" 29 Jul 2018. ArchDaily.

