Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. Courtyard House at the foot of the Great Wall / IAPA Design Consultants

Courtyard House at the foot of the Great Wall / IAPA Design Consultants

Save this project
Courtyard House at the foot of the Great Wall / IAPA Design Consultants

Courtyard House at the foot of the Great Wall / IAPA Design ConsultantsCourtyard House at the foot of the Great Wall / IAPA Design ConsultantsCourtyard House at the foot of the Great Wall / IAPA Design ConsultantsCourtyard House at the foot of the Great Wall / IAPA Design Consultants+ 11

  • Curated by Julio Effa
Houses
Beijing, China
  • Architects: IAPA Design Consultants
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hempel, 312GREEN, ZHUODA NEW MATERIAL GROUP
  • Architects In Charge:Paul Bo Peng, Yen Hu, Stoney Yu, ZENG Zhe
  • Client:The Mother Earth Happiness Group
  • City:Beijing
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!

Text description provided by the architects. Courtyard houses are a famous type of historic residence mostly found in Beijing. Courtyards used to be essential living spaces for Beijing locals. ”A house, a courtyard, a story” is the design theme used throughout the project. This theme inspired the project design and through the design process, traditional Chinese architecture was reinterpreted.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
3D Model
3D Model
Save this picture!

The design aims to attach a different feeling to each courthouse through manipulating space, layout, and building materials. Each courtyard house evokes a different emotion, ranging from calmness and tranquility to vitality and energy. The designs will inspire and uplift the guests, bringing them closer to nature. At the Courtyard House, you can let your imagination run wild and find what you truly wish for in life.

Save this picture!

Product Description. The modularity of the Composite panel allowed for fast and flexible construction. The Composite panel also has good thermal properties. The panels incorporated with stone texture paint created an aged look which blends in harmoniously with the natural landscape. 

Save this picture!

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
IAPA Design Consultants
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChina
Cite: "Courtyard House at the foot of the Great Wall / IAPA Design Consultants" 10 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/799910/courtyard-house-at-the-foot-of-the-great-wall-iapa-design-consultants> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

长城脚下的别院 / IAPA Design Consultants

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream