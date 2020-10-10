Courtyard House at the foot of the Great Wall / IAPA Design Consultants

+ 11

Houses • Beijing, China
Architects: IAPA Design Consultants

Area: 125 m²

Year: 2016

Manufacturers: Hempel 312GREEN, ZHUODA NEW MATERIAL GROUP

Architects In Charge: Paul Bo Peng, Yen Hu, Stoney Yu, ZENG Zhe

Client: The Mother Earth Happiness Group

City: Beijing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Courtyard houses are a famous type of historic residence mostly found in Beijing. Courtyards used to be essential living spaces for Beijing locals. ”A house, a courtyard, a story” is the design theme used throughout the project. This theme inspired the project design and through the design process, traditional Chinese architecture was reinterpreted.

The design aims to attach a different feeling to each courthouse through manipulating space, layout, and building materials. Each courtyard house evokes a different emotion, ranging from calmness and tranquility to vitality and energy. The designs will inspire and uplift the guests, bringing them closer to nature. At the Courtyard House, you can let your imagination run wild and find what you truly wish for in life.

Product Description. The modularity of the Composite panel allowed for fast and flexible construction. The Composite panel also has good thermal properties. The panels incorporated with stone texture paint created an aged look which blends in harmoniously with the natural landscape.