  5. Half Buried House / eneseis Arquitectura

© Andrés Flasjzer

Houses
Alacant, Spain
  • Architects: eneseis Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2012
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andrés Flasjzer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Petit fuster, Primetal, Terral
  • Architects In Charge:Daniel Solbes, Jose Luis Durán
  • Collaborating Architect:Daniel Cano, Luis Hernandez
  • Constructor:Construcciones y reformas quintanilla
  • City:Alacant
  • Country:Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Aspe´s half buried house is located in the typical inner Alicante´s half desertic landscape, amongst irrigated crops and low mountains of great beauty, yet surrounded by a single family residential tissue, dense and repetitive.

Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Winters are not too cold, and at the same time there is a dominant West wind that lowers thermal feeling. Summers are very hot and dry.

Project´s main goal was to achieve an special place, highly related to landscape, in order to live comfortably.

Project´s strategy was to work at the same time plot, landscape and building, to obtain the most of them, enhancing themselves to each other.

Landscape is a prolongation of the garden, which is a prolongation of the home.

Thermal confort was achieved by partially burying the dwelling. Thanks to that, the house takes advantage of the thermal inertia, that naturally adjusts temperature. This, together with a targeted orientation that obtains winnings in winter and protection in summer, plus a crossed ventilation, results into a thermal responsive home.

Section
Section
By burying the house taking advantage of the plot´s slope, two flat levels are activated: the terrace-garden area above, plus the house level where pool is located as well.

House´s floor plan has S shape, attached to plot´s west edge, where entrance is located too. Dwelling is required pass in order to access the plot, protecting at the same time the pool.

Inner S side generates an open court where main rooms and circulation face, creating an extension of inner space towards outer garden, without an intimacy loss.

Result is a white construction that highlights the house, and that embeds itself into the terrain, interweaving with gardens, courtyards, inner spaces and terraces, creating different ways of experiencing the place, and relating to the landscape.

Originally published on November 22, 2016. 

Project gallery

© Andrés Flasjzer

