Boulder Cabin / Dynia Architects

Boulder Cabin / Dynia Architects

  • Curated by Julio Effa
Houses
Boulder, United States
  • Architects: Dynia Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2009
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ron Johnson, Kimberly Gavin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Loewen, SCOFIELD, Clear-coated Hemlock, EarthStone Ovens
  • Architect In Charge:Stephen Dynia, FAIA
  • Contractor/Builder:Rosewood Construction Inc.
  • Landscape Architect:R Design Land Architects and Nettle Landscaping
  • Structural Engineer:K L & A Inc
  • Mep Engineer:ME Engineers
  • City:Boulder
© Kimberly Gavin
Text description provided by the architects. This 2,500 square foot residence sits atop a precipice with views to the metropolitan Denver valley to the east and the iconic Flatiron peaks to the west.  The interior spaces are austere, reflecting the disciplined lifestyle of the homeowners.  

© Ron Johnson
The two sides of this linear scheme respond independently to the site conditions.  The east has a high band of glass for morning light infiltration, with a thick zone of storage, including custom built-in shelving, below.  Dividing the storage areas, intermittent windows provide views to the entry court and distant city.  Upon entering the home from the east, amazing mountain peaks are revealed.  Sliding glass panels extend the length of the house embracing the unencumbered mountain views on the west side of the structure.  

© Ron Johnson
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Ron Johnson
For this residence, simplicity and restraint are the innovation.  Led by a desire for economy and sustainability, materials are limited to wood structure and ceilings, concrete floors, and weathering steel cladding.  The roof extension provides sun shading for the west-facing glass and shelter for the terrace.  

© Kimberly Gavin
Embedded in Boulder’s culture is a strong consideration for the environment. The owners hold to these principles and supported the efforts to quietly place the house within the site, minimize the need for energy, and minimize material waste. The house size is well below the allowable area on the 35-acre property and special attention was paid to the landscape during construction – it immediately re-vegetated with native wildflowers and grasses. The house’s modest form and palate of materials place it unpretentiously within its surroundings, allowing the natural environment to carry the day.

© Kimberly Gavin
At the core of Dynia Architects' design philosophy is our understanding of how a structure interacts with its surroundings. At Boulder Cabin the poured in place concrete slab of the interior flooring extends to the exterior, creating an outdoor entertainment area surrounded by dense woods. The dramatic wood and steel roof overhang defines this outdoor room as a seamless extension of the residence.

© Kimberly Gavin
Project gallery

