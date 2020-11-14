The Guild House / Realrich Architecture Workshop

+ 50

Architect In Charge: Realrich Sjarief

Project Team: Septrio Effendi, Miftahuddin Nurdayat, Rio Triwardana, Tatyana Kusumo, Jovita Lisyani Halim, Tirta Budiman, Rifandi S. Nugroho, Hendrick Tanuwidjaja, Bambang Priyono, Hawandi Wijaya

General Contractor: Singgih Suryanto

Supervisor In Charge : Sudjatmiko and Singgih Suryanto

Construction Manager: Eddy Bachtiar

Structure Engineer: Edy Sinergi

Master Carpenter : Syarifuddin Pudin

Mechanical And Electrical Engineer : Bambang Priyono, Andi, Karim and Hamim

Team Leader Plan And Illustration: Miftahuddin Nurdayat ,Tatyana Kusumo

Project Team Of Plan And Illustration : Fadiah Nurannisa, Teddie Gunawan Wijaya, Eunike Nathania, Sherika Permana, Laurencia Nathalia, RR Annisa Raras

City: West Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the corner of the Street at Villa Meruya residential precinct, The guild shows its introvert side with the solid and high border wall, the solid fence without a gap to peek. As if to withdraw from the noisy Jakarta city and build its own sanctuary, the guild is solid from the outside but open on the inside.

The Building consists of one master bedroom, living room, studio a place to work , a library, one open courtyard and a kitchen. The entrance is introduced by concrete, steel, glass and polycarbonate sheet. The access from public and private is separated by open air corridor. The access to the House and the Studio are separated by 2 x 2 m foyer.

The bedroom is located on the 1st floor while the other program is located on the ground floor. The circulation is interlocked to give ease access for the owner to access the studio below. Living room and also the dining room with total area of 35 sqm located on ground floor, while the more private family rooms are located on the first floor and limited by the void of stairs to separate family area and the studio.

Hot west – east tropical sunlight is blocked by placing solid wall and bathroom while the facade is open to the north-south orientation. Several pyramids shaped form is also introduced to allow sunlight coming to the middle of the building and allowing fresh air circulation through the small gaps in between glass and concrete.

The building system uses an automatic watering system that applies zero greywater runoff and zero storm water runoff. It means the whole water is collected to the retention basin with 8 m3 capacity and 2.75 x 3 m of catchment basin with 1,5 m of depth that also contribute the catchment to the neighbor.

The studio is consist of 6 x 6 m square shape, a small void. The small void has a tapered skylight made of concrete with several small gaps to provide light and air circulation. The library named Omah which is open at the weekend has the size of 3,4 x 12,3 m. It is sunken at perimeter area, half below the height of 0:00 meters considering public access and the needs that require a condition to keep books from the sun and constant temperature with the minimum possible to use the air conditioner. At the heart of the house is a courtyard with a fish pond with a background of the 3.5 m radius circle window with 3.50 m looking through the family room. The Guild is one example of project which exercise the modification of form and program with interlocked circulation in the tropical climate of Jakarta, Indonesia.