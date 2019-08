Courtyard Residence in Benimaclet / Gradolí & Sanz

+ 23

Architects Gradolí & Sanz

Location València, Spain

Category Houses

Architect in Charge Carmel Gradolí, Arturo Sanz

Area 108.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Mariela Apollonio

Constructor Ensecon Obras S.L.

Quantity Surveyor Julia Fernández Sorókina

Interior Design and Lighting Carmen González Úbeda More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Restoration of a town house overlooking two streets with a minor different in altitude between both. The main façade has been maintained along with the two main bays forming the existing construction, with a new side annex being added to this that contains the rear façade and where the garage is housed. This new construction has been taken advantage of in order to create a basement floor intended for installations, washroom and storeroom.

The courtyard, still reduced in size, once again becomes the focal point of the dwelling. The space containing the living room – kitchen – dining area is projected towards the interior of the courtyard with a staggered section glass house.



* This project was originally publish on 21 September, 2016